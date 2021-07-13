Verilife Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc., one of the nation's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced its newest Verilife dispensary in Schaumburg is now open. Marking the company's eighth Illinois dispensary, Verilife will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 with Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.

Verilife Schaumburg

"The Verilife team looks forward to being active members of the Schaumburg community and partnering with Ryne to help educate on the benefits of cannabis," said Bill McMenamy, president of Verilife. "Our highly trained, knowledgeable staff is committed to supporting the well-being of our customers by helping them select from our diverse menu of products, with a personalized and consultative approach, to improve their lives through cannabis."

Sandberg will appear in person to meet fans and share his experiences about how cannabis has enhanced his active lifestyle. To celebrate the event, attendees will also receive a 23 percent discount on purchases from July 15-17. To make a reservation for the Schaumburg event and read about the Sandberg partnership, visit https://www.verilife.com/new-to-cannabis . Attendees must be 21 years or older.

The new Schaumburg dispensary is located at 150 Barrington Road. To learn more about the new dispensary and to place an order, visit https://www.verilife.com/il/location/verilife-schaumburg-il

Other Verilife dispensaries in the state are located in Arlington Heights, Chicago's River North neighborhood, Galena, North Aurora, Ottawa, Romeoville, and Rosemont.

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann is one of the nation's largest privately held and vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in six states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit: PharmaCann.com .

