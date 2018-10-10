Verimatrix Adds TV Everywhere Authentication Capabilities with the Acquisition of Akamai Identity Services

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced the acquisition of the assets that comprise the Akamai Identity Services (AIS) product from Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences. Adding TV Everywhere (TVE) type service capabilities to the Verimatrix portfolio underscores the importance of a common authentication system to reduce friction within the content distribution workflow and ultimately support new ways to increase the value of the content chain on a global level.

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our roadmap to streamline content workflows via cloud-based technologies to connect global consumers with great content," said Mike Kleiman, COO, Verimatrix. "We are able to extend the value of these global identity services under our solution umbrella and provide a more flexible, yet standards-based alternative that will improve the experience for consumers and open new markets for content providers and programmers."

AIS enables content providers and video service operators to rapidly bring authenticated TVE services to market by providing a common framework for implementing and scaling proprietary provider-operator relationships. Verimatrix will offer the enhanced and rebranded authentication services as an integrated component of the Verimatrix Content Authority System (VCAS™) and Viewthority™, the newly launched connected content distribution platform, as well as a standalone solution in order to best match content providers' needs.

"As a long-standing partner, we know that Verimatrix will be able to enrich the AIS core technology and help content providers take TV Everywhere to the next level," said Campbell Foster, Vice President of Media Industry and Product Marketing, Akamai. "This is a natural extension to Verimatrix's value proposition of securing and enhancing revenue by supporting new ways to monetize content."

Verimatrix now has access to the 300+ existing global operator integrations for AIS, which features identity standards support for new integrations, e.g. SAML and OAUTH. The solution features flexible fraud protections to meet contractual obligations, prevent credential sharing, and mitigate password sharing, plus self-service configuration tools for operators for a custom subscriber experience.

For more information on Viewthority and how the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provides unparalleled connectivity between content providers to enable them to compete more effectively while enabling new business models, visit www.verimatrix.com/viewthority.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

SOURCE Verimatrix

Related Links

http://www.verimatrix.com

