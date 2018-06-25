Verimatrix and MYBOX Join Forces to Offer Best-in-class Set-top Box Security in India

"We have been thoroughly impressed with Verimatrix as it continues to grow and truly thrive in India's rapidly evolving pay-TV landscape, securing business with many of our country's top-tier operators. This made our decision to the integrate advanced cardless security capabilities of VCAS for DVB very clear," said MYBOX Managing Director & CEO Amit Kharabhanda. "With the combined strength of this collaboration, we can develop STBs in house that give our customers the confidence, transparency and flexibility they need to succeed in today's market."

MYBOX provides STBs to various cable and satellite major operators across India and has reached more than 15 million pay-TV customers. By developing a joint solution with Verimatrix, it can now offer Indian pay-TV operators best-in-class hardware and CAS security without the long lead times typically required to procure STBs from overseas manufacturers. The collaboration between both companies supports the "Make in India" initiative launched by the Government of India to encourage local companies to manufacture products.

"Verimatrix has the utmost respect for MYBOX's initiative to compete in the global marketplace, and we are very pleased to support its efforts by working together to provide our advanced DVB security solutions into its locally-manufactured products," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "The strengths of both companies perfectly complement each other to offer the modern, cost-effective technology Indian pay-TV operators need to streamline their business models."

The STBs will soon also support Amazon's Alexa voice-based assistant for an enhanced user experience, a first for the segment globally. MYBOX set-top box users will be able to use all the features on Alexa devices, including voice command-based search, entertainment/ music, shopping and more, in addition to controlling the TV screen and smart-home devices. This is MYBOX's first product in the IoT domain, for which it has future plans to expand with Verimatrix.

About MYBOX

MYBOX, a Hero Electronix venture, is one of India's leading STB manufacturer with presence across the country and catering to multiple operators in both Cable and DTH segments. MYBOX was launched with the vision of becoming India's leading digital electronics brand and today offers products in the STB, new-age Media Devices and IoT space. MYBOX has continued to push the boundaries of innovation and is one of the select few players globally and first in India to bring innovations such as Voice and Smart devices to the market. It has been successfully supplying digital STBs to various major cable and satellite operators across India and has reached to more than 15 million customers. To learn more, visit www.mybox.net.in.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

