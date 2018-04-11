Verimatrix and TMG Join Forces to Bolster Anti-piracy Capabilities through Real-time Precision Targeting

In the past, hackers provided websites with open streams over the internet, monetized through advertisements, but with poor video quality. However, today it is more common to find premium services online, where hackers capture and redistribute the high-quality video as a low-cost paid service. Since these illicit services require registration and paid subscriptions, it is more difficult to automate web-crawling tools to detect such illegal streams on the internet. Verimatrix and TMG have joined forces to protect high-value live sports and premium on-demand content and associated revenue, thus ensuring that these markets remain viable for investment.

"As the demand for forensic watermarking solutions increases, video service providers need a comprehensive anti-piracy platform that can stay a step ahead of the growing sophistication we are seeing from pirate sites," said Petr Peterka, CTO of Verimatrix. "TMG is an innovator of global monitoring services that can even identify illicit streams hidden behind paywalls and social sites, which are not detectable by typical anti-piracy search methods. We are excited to work with TMG to enhance the value of our watermarking solutions to customers."

The Verimatrix watermarking portfolio consists of its flagship VideoMark® client-side solutions, its server-side StreamMark™ solutions and its cloud-based Reveal™ service, which is a set of tools offered to extract and interpret the embedded payload, providing rapid and convenient source analysis to trace piracy to its source. The flexibility and range sets this portfolio apart from many other available watermarking solutions, which often require different toolsets to be combined to cover the whole threat landscape, increasing their complexity and compromising their effectiveness.

TMG uses powerful content discovery, video capture technologies, high-precision fingerprint content recognition and advanced network forensics to quickly identify unauthorized premium content streams. The service provides 24/7 defense as it continuously monitors for live streams, on-demand content and direct downloads. When a stream is detected and identified, the system traces the full network path throughout the distribution chain to identify the stream source. It then triggers Verimatrix's watermarking extraction process to identify the source of the leaked content.

"The functionality of our combined solutions is perfectly suited for today's illegal peer-to-peer streaming sites," said Bastien Casalta, CTO of TMG. "Our work with Verimatrix will help protect and enhance our customers' revenues, while deterring pirates from setting up shop."

To learn more about the benefits of this collaboration, visit the companies at NAB Show 2018 – Verimatrix at #SU7102 and TMG at #SU4715.

About TMG

TMG adds value to the content of major entertainment companies worldwide among sports rights-holders, broadcasters, the news sector and the film industry. As a global anti-piracy business partner, we support our clients every step of the way in fulfilling their digital and audiovisual rights compliance strategy.

With 15 years' experience in digital anti-piracy experience, TMG has built on key technology solutions for live fingerprinting, automated detection and monitoring, manual result verification, live detection and content takedown. Pirated content is detected across a rapidly evolving array of internet channels, including video streaming sites, social networks, user generated content (UGC) websites, peer-to-peer (P2P) networks, blogs and search engines. http://www.tmg.eu/

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.



Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verimatrix-and-tmg-join-forces-to-bolster-anti-piracy-capabilities-through-real-time-precision-targeting-300628240.html

SOURCE Verimatrix

Related Links

http://www.verimatrix.com

