Verimatrix Enables Japan's Tohokushinsha Film Corporation to Deploy Cloud-based Security for OTT Services

MultiRights OTT provides server-side support for secure content distribution to mobile and smartphone devices as well as OTT set-top boxes, PCs, HDMI dongles and other CE devices for complete, end-to-end management of revenue security. Because it allows for the inclusion of third-party DRM solutions and client devices under the VCAS umbrella, it supports TFC's large array of OTT devices, including those with embedded DRM options. Looking toward the future, the selection of VCAS Ultra platform enables TFC to be prepared for UHD/4K content delivery in the future.

Verimatrix's flexible deployment capabilities provides TFC the freedom to choose a cloud solution, which can be configured to support on premise server, virtual or hybrid integration models.

"In building its revenue security framework, TFC now has a strong yet flexible foundation that supports multi-DRM for its current OTT services, as well as the greater complexities that will arise with its forthcoming premium delivery models," said Verimatrix President Steve Oetegenn. "Verimatrix continues to invest heavily in the research and development of our solutions so that software-empowered operators like TFC can rest assured we are reducing complexity and providing them with utmost security benefits in a constantly evolving pay-TV landscape."

The VCAS framework is being used by TFC to secure multiple Japanese OTT brands including STAR CHANNEL, CLASSICA JAPAN, Super! drama TV, and FAMILY GEKIJYO.

