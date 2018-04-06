Verimatrix Enhances Verspective Analytics with Powerful New Business Intelligence Functionality for Deeper Insights

Today's video service providers are currently using problem-specific analytics tools that create disparate data silos. For example, they might be using website analytics to get an aggregate view of their traffic, a quality of experience (QoE) tool to measure the subscriber's perception of the service, a quality of service (QoS) tool to measure performance of the delivery platform, and a BI tool as a way to connect these multiple sources. Furthermore, there is no clear connection on how to develop insights into specific data-driven actions that improve the business.

Verspective Intelligence normalizes the feed from subscriber devices leveraging the Verspective™ RT data collection solution, along with additional data sources, to provide a 360-degree view across different network and device types. This allows for a more precise method of segmenting the subscriber audience based on how they engage with the service. Service providers are able to more effectively address potential problems and uncover upsell opportunities in order to reduce churn and increase ARPU with powerful off-the-shelf and customizable reporting tools. The solution also accurately collates content usage and consumption analytics data from downstream operator sites, which offers a level of unprecedented visibility for content owners.

"Our fundamental approach to our entire Verspective Analytics suite is to create an environment that helps an organization better collaborate to make data-driven decisions about their business," said Tom Pollard, VP, Product Management at of Verimatrix. "With our Verspective Analytics production deployments approaching 1 billion video streams processed per month, our customers are excited about the enhanced functionality and visualization tools in Verspective Intelligence that will open up a whole new set of insights."

Verspective Intelligence is available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud™, which reduces CAPEX and OPEX while allowing the operator to retain full control of its service offering and subscriber relationships. The intelligence and dashboard portal provides an enhanced visualization engine with expanded customizable reporting tools. Verimatrix continues its best-in-breed partner ecosystem approach by enabling secure data export to third-party or proprietary tools, along with pre-integrated industry-leading analytics partner options.

Verimatrix protects customer privacy and associated data as part of its comprehensive approach to end-to-end data security. Verspective Analytics solutions help customers to prepare for and manage ongoing requirements under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes effect on May 25, 2018. The GDPR is a significant update to EU data protection laws that is affecting the practices and policies of companies worldwide.

"Understanding both subscriber engagement and network performance in a meaningful way can be challenging, especially when complying with privacy regulations," said Peter White, principal analyst and founder of Rethink Technology Research Ltd. "Verimatrix brings an advantage in its ability to securely collect, store and analyze data from network and device sources due its position within the video delivery workflow. Plus its position as a security leader addresses privacy considerations and ensures the integrity of the data itself."

