Verimatrix Showcases the Transformative Power of Cloud-based Video Workflows at IBC 2018

"Because of industry-wide cloud adoption, content owners, distributors and service providers are converging around a new content ecosystem connected by the cloud," said Tom Munro, CEO, Verimatrix. "We are seeing new and creative revenue streams being developed by expanding this type of marketplace and reducing friction for trading within it. Ultimately, cloud technologies are enabling a 'pay-for-success' model that reduces the financial risk of launching new video services when operators and content owners don't have – and don't need to have – long-term visibility into ROI."

Verimatrix will also be unveiling a new cloud-based connected content distribution platform that streamlines end-to-end video delivery workflows and automates video analytics reporting. The platform, which provides unparalleled connectivity between content providers and video service operators, is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of current content delivery processes. The result is improved competitiveness and expanded new business models. The new platform will be demonstrated in the Verimatrix balcony suite on the show floor.

RightsConnex™ - The company will be showcasing its newly renamed RightsConnex workflow solution (formerly known as Federated Rights Management) for distributing content between content providers and video service operators. It significantly streamlines security workflows with end-to-end encryption, distribution window and playback policy enforcement, and automates the consumption reporting process. RightsConnex was named the Grand Prix (winner of winners) at the Connies 2018 awards.

StreamMark™ - The award-winning server-side watermarking service for premium video services. Hosted in the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, StreamMark is a stand-alone session-based watermarking service, independent of CAS/DRM systems, and ideally suited for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) protocols such as HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and standard MPEG-DASH.

Verimatrix is introducing StreamMark™ Origin as a cloud service for business-to-business (B2B) anti-piracy protection that enables the identification of VOD content distribution via an embedded originating watermark. Verimatrix will also be showcasing its StreamMark™ Live solution, which is suitable for the protection of high value live streaming events, such as sports broadcasts.

Verspective® Intelligence – As the latest enhancement to the Verspective Analytics suite, the solution provides a 360-degree view across different network and device types to find patterns and anomalies that help service providers make more informed decisions about their audiences, content, consumption, and overall performance. Essentially, this more precise method of segmenting the subscriber audience based on how they engage with the service, which enables operators to better address potential problems and uncover upsell opportunities. Verspective Intelligence is a shortlisted candidate for Best Data Storage Solution for the 16th Annual CSI Awards.

Verspective® RT – The real-time device-level analytics solution collects in-depth information about the subscriber experience and service perception on both managed and unmanaged networks. Insights into quality of experience (QoE) and content viewing habits enable optimization of video delivery, subscriber experience and overall service composition. Verspective RT also supports real-time data export to third-party tools and in-house systems.

The booth will also showcase the Verspective RT integration with AirTies CPE devices to bring "whole home diagnostics" to broadband and video service operators. The combination allows operators to understand the impact of in-home Wi-Fi quality and client device environments to deliver an optimal consumer media experience.

Veriteem™ - Recently made available to the public, Veriteem is a distributed ledger technology that addresses security gaps in blockchain technology. The company developed the open source technology to build internet of things (IoT) applications requiring a dedicated blockchain that features public access to data, yet securely manages contributions in order to prevent malicious behavior.

Veriteem is essentially a building block upon which the Verimatrix Vtegrity™ IoT security solution can be applied to secure the services and associated revenue streams for the entire lifecycle of a device and application. Vtegrity has also been shortlisted for the CSI Awards for the Best IoT/smart home or 5G technology category. Winners will be announced at 17:00 hrs. on Fri. 14th Sept. 2018.

IBC Innovation Awards Ceremony – Sun. 16 Sept. at 18:30 hrs. the RAI The Verimatrix "TV Everywhere for Africa " deployment with Econet Media has been shortlisted in the Content Distribution category, along with AWS Elemental and Roku.

The Verimatrix "TV Everywhere for " deployment with Econet Media has been shortlisted in the Content Distribution category, along with AWS Elemental and Roku. 4K 4Charity Fun Run – Sat. 15 Sept. at 7:00 hrs. at AmstelparkTeam Verimatrix is proud to be continuing its support of this annual event that will benefit global charitable organization Iridescent and local Amsterdam charity Stichting NewTechKids.

To learn more about how Verimatrix is transforming workflows with cloud-based video, please visit www.verimatrix.com/ibc2018 or stop by booth #5.A59 during the show.

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

