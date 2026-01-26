Veris Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

Veris Residential, Inc.

Jan 26, 2026, 16:15 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today announced the tax treatment of its 2025 Distributions. The Company's total distributions of $0.32 per share of common stock (CUSIP #554489104) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

RECORD

PAYMENT

CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

TAXABLE

TOTAL

UNRECAPTURED

SECTION

RETURN OF CAPITAL

 DATE

 DATE

PER SHARE

ORDINARY DIVIDENDS

CAPITAL GAIN

SECTION 1250 GAIN

199A DIVIDENDS

DISTRIBUTIONS









12/31/2024

1/10/2025

$ 0.080000

$0.000000

$ 0.080000

$ 0.042817

$0.000000

$0.000000

3/31/2025

4/10/2025

$ 0.080000

$0.000000

$ 0.080000

$ 0.042817

$0.000000

$0.000000

6/30/2025

7/10/2025

$ 0.080000

$0.000000

$ 0.080000

$ 0.042817

$0.000000

$0.000000

9/30/2025

10/10/2025

$ 0.080000

$0.000000

$ 0.080000

$ 0.042817

$0.000000

$0.000000








TOTALS


$ 0.320000

$0.000000

$ 0.320000

$ 0.171268

$0.000000

$0.000000

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Veris Residential, Inc. distributions.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://www.verisresidential.com/.

Investors
Mackenzie Rice
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media 
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]

