Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share $0.00 $(0.13) $0.80 $(0.25) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.19 $0.11 $0.72 $0.60 Core AFFO per Diluted Share $0.19 $0.13 $0.74 $0.71 Dividend per Diluted Share $0.08 $0.08 $0.32 $0.26

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Increased annual Core FFO per share by over 20% year over year to $0.72, surpassing the upper end of guidance.

Same Store NOI growth of 2.7% and 5.9% for the full year and quarter, respectively, and maintained an operating margin of approximately 68% for the full year. Further improved controllable expenses by 54 basis points to 16.5%.

Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 2.7% for the full year and 2.5% for the fourth quarter.

Further reduced year-over-year core general and administrative expense by approximately 6% for the full year and 18% since 2022.

Occupancy of 95.2% excluding Liberty Towers, which remains under renovation with over a third of the units completed; Same Store occupancy of 94.4% including Liberty Towers.

Completed $542 million of non-strategic asset sales, exceeding the Company's original target of $300 to $500 million.

Utilized non-strategic sale proceeds to reduce debt by approximately $490 million, improving Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) to 9.0x, representing year-end reductions of 23% from 11.7x in 2024 and 53% from 19.3x in 2021.

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Change Same Store Units 6,581 6,581 — % Same Store Occupancy 94.4 % 94.7 % (0.3) % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter) 2.5 % 3.9 % (1.4) % Average Revenue per Home $4,252 $4,255 (0.1) %

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Total Property Revenue $69,823 $67,638 3.2 % $273,275 $266,726 2.5 % Controllable Expenses 10,843 11,843 (8.4) % 45,062 45,429 (0.8) % Non-Controllable Expenses 10,740 10,257 4.7 % 43,168 41,117 5.0 % Total Property Expenses 21,583 22,100 (2.3) % 88,230 86,546 1.9 % Same Store NOI $48,240 $45,538 5.9 % $185,045 $180,180 2.7 %

2025 TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

In 2025, the Company completed $542 million of non-strategic asset sales. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold its last two land parcels in Jersey City, New Jersey, for $75 million, reducing its land bank value to approximately $35 million.

Name ($ in 000s) Date Location Gross Proceeds 65 Livingston 1/24/2025 Roseland, NJ $7,300 Wall Land 4/3/2025 Wall Township, NJ 31,000 PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park 4/21/2025 West New York, NJ, and

Morristown, NJ 7,100 1 Water 4/29/2025 White Plains, NY 15,500 Signature Place 7/9/2025 Morris Plains, NJ 85,000 145 Front Street 7/22/2025 Worcester, MA 122,200 The James 8/14/2025 Park Ridge, NJ 117,000 PI South - Building 2 8/28/2025 Weehawken, NJ 19,000 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 9/25/2025 Eastchester, NY 63,000 Harborside 8 and 9 12/8/2025 Jersey City, NJ 75,000 Total Assets Sold in 2025



$542,100

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company purchased its partner's interest in its largest unconsolidated joint venture, the Jersey City Urby, for $38.5 million, assuming management of the property, which was rebranded to Sable. The consolidation resulted in approximately $1 million of annualized synergies.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $280 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.88% and a weighted average maturity of 2.2 years. All of the Company's debt was either hedged or fixed at year-end 2025.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.88 % 4.76 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 2.2 2.6 TTM Interest Coverage Ratio 1.9x 1.7x Net Debt $1,332,798 $1,407,717 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) $148,103 $141,151 Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) 9.0x 10.0x

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company exercised a one-year extension option relating to the unconsolidated joint venture's mortgage on The Capstone property, which will now mature in the fourth quarter of 2026. In addition, the Company utilized proceeds from non-strategic asset sales to repay the $69 million mortgage secured by The Emery property.

The Company's current total leverage ratio as defined by the Revolving Credit Facility is between 40% and 45%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.30%. The 20-basis-point quarter-over-quarter decrease reflects the Company's disciplined approach to deleveraging and the resulting savings under the leverage-based pricing grid of the Revolving Credit Facility.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Rental property





Land and leasehold interests $ 376,710 $ 458,946

Buildings and improvements 2,584,333 2,634,321

Tenant improvements 16,745 14,784

Furniture, fixtures and equipment 118,797 112,201



3,096,585 3,220,252

Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (516,404) (432,531)



2,580,181 2,787,721

Real estate held for sale, net — 7,291

Net investment in rental property 2,580,181 2,795,012

Cash and cash equivalents 14,128 7,251

Restricted cash 15,232 17,059

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 52,188 111,301

Unbilled rents receivable, net 3,643 2,253

Deferred charges and other assets, net 40,588 48,476

Accounts receivable 911 1,375

Total assets $ 2,706,871 $ 2,982,727

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Revolving credit facility and term loans 30,000 348,839

Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,332,158 1,323,474

Dividends and distributions payable 8,697 8,533

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,610 42,744

Rents received in advance and security deposits 11,419 11,512

Accrued interest payable 5,031 5,262

Total liabilities 1,431,915 1,740,364

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 9,294 9,294

Total Stockholders' Equity 1,151,621 1,099,391

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:





Operating Partnership 105,849 102,588

Consolidated joint ventures 8,192 31,090

Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries $ 114,041 $ 133,678

Total equity $ 1,265,662 $ 1,233,069

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,706,871 $ 2,982,727



Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, REVENUES 2025 2024

2025 2024 Revenue from leases $ 65,521 $ 61,904

$ 264,459 $ 245,690 Management fees 554 751

2,561 3,338 Parking income 3,816 3,893

15,834 15,463 Other income 1,419 1,535

5,580 6,583 Total revenues 71,310 68,083

288,434 271,074 EXPENSES









Real estate taxes 8,915 10,173

38,361 37,424 Utilities 1,998 1,955

9,290 8,151 Operating services 11,274 12,885

47,962 48,239 Property management 3,939 3,877

16,673 17,247 General and administrative 8,563 10,040

36,753 39,059 Transaction-related costs 322 159

3,750 1,565 Depreciation and amortization 21,466 21,182

86,263 82,774 Land and other impairments, net 2,317 —

17,984 2,619 Total expenses 58,794 60,271

257,036 237,078 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense (18,775) (23,293)

(88,579) (87,976) Interest and other investment income 102 111

370 2,366 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures 549 1,015

5,257 3,934 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net1 6,671 —

90,831 — Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land (1,252) —

34,040 11,515 Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests — (154)

5,122 6,946 Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net (318) —

(3,530) (777) Other income (expense), net (154) (396)

148 (701) Total other income (expense), net (13,177) (22,717)

43,659 (64,693) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (661) (14,905)

75,057 (30,697) Provision for income taxes (61) (2)

(231) (276) Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense (722) (14,907)

74,826 (30,973) Discontinued operations:









Income (loss) from discontinued operations 224 (1,015)

4,115 862 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net — 1,899

— 3,447 Total discontinued operations, net 224 884

4,115 4,309 Net income (loss) (498) (14,023)

78,941 (26,664) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures 357 495

3,538 1,924 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of loss (income) from continuing operations 38 1,238

(6,569) 2,531 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (19) (76)

(347) (371) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (81) (81)

(324) (540) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (203) $ (12,447)

$ 75,239 $ (23,120)











Basic earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $0.00 $(0.13)

$0.81 $(0.25) Diluted earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $0.00 $(0.13)

$0.80 $(0.25) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 93,488 92,934

93,355 92,695 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding2 102,077 101,611

102,363 101,381















See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes .

See Consolidated Statements of Operations .

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve months ended December 31,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (203) $ (12,447)

$ 75,239 $ (23,120) Add/(Deduct):









Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (38) (1,238)

6,569 (2,531) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 19 76

347 371 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations3 21,735 23,617

89,806 92,164 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — (33)

— 635 Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — 154

(5,122) (6,946) Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (6,671) —

(90,831) — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net — —

— (1,548) FFO4 $ 14,842 $ 10,129

$ 76,008 $ 59,025











Add/(Deduct):









(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net 318 —

3,530 777 Land and other impairments5 2,317 —

16,384 2,619 (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land6 1,252 (1,899)

(34,600) (13,414) Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)7 108 32

2,175 2,111 Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)8 375 766

2,431 3,156 Amortization of derivative premium9 374 1,461

2,759 4,554 Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations 31 186

1,117 202 Transaction-related costs 323 578

3,751 1,984 Core FFO $ 19,940 $ 11,253

$ 73,555 $ 61,014











Add/(Deduct):









Straight-line rent adjustments10 (463) (107)

(1,707) (790) Amortization of market lease intangibles, net (11) (5)

(17) (30) Amortization of lease inducements — —

— 7 Amortization of debt discounts (premiums) 11 —

30 — Amortization of stock compensation 2,797 3,013

11,843 12,992 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 197 169

631 763 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,484 1,639

6,641 6,125 Add/(Deduct):









Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:









Building improvements (3,997) (2,784)

(14,697) (7,674) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions11 (205) (94)

(326) (236) Core AFFO3 $ 19,753 $ 13,084

$ 75,953 $ 72,171











Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.14 $0.10

$0.74 $0.58 Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.19 $0.11

$0.72 $0.60 Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.19 $0.13

$0.74 $0.71 Dividends declared per common share $0.08 $0.08

$0.32 $0.2625



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes .

See Consolidated Statements of Operations .

Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (203) $ (12,447)

$ 75,239 $ (23,120) Add/(Deduct):









Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (38) (1,238)

6,569 (2,531) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 19 76

347 371 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations 21,735 23,617

89,806 92,164 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — (33)

— 635 Continuing operations: Loss (Gain) on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — 154

(5,122) (6,946) Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (6,671) —

(90,831) — Discontinued operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net — —

— (1,548) (Gain)/Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 318 —

3,530 777 Land and other impairments 2,317 —

16,384 2,619 (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land 1,252 (1,899)

(34,600) (13,414) Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) 108 32

2,175 2,111 Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management) 375 766

2,431 3,156 Transaction-related costs 323 578

3,751 1,984 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net (549) (1,015)

(5,257) (4,196) Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (466) (2,605)

(4,175) (10,154) Interest expense 18,775 23,294

88,579 87,977 Recurring JV distributions 1,035 3,641

10,264 11,893 Income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net (357) (495)

(1,379) (1,924) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 81 81

324 540 Income tax expense 61 3

232 300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,115 $ 32,510

$ 158,267 $ 140,694



4Q 2025 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,267 Net Debt 1,332,798 Net Debt-to-EBITDA 8.4x After TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,267 Deduct:

TTM Multifamily Sales Adjustments (11,856) TTM Carry Costs from Sold Land (154) Add:

TTM Unconsolidated JV Sales Adjustments 1,845 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) $ 148,103



Net Debt 1,332,798 Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) 9.0x



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes .

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents $14,128 New Jersey Waterfront $179,540 $157,498

Restricted Cash 15,232 Massachusetts 20,944 20,944

Other Assets 45,142 Other 16,348 11,084

Subtotal Other Assets $74,502 Total Multifamily NOI $216,832 $189,526





Commercial NOI2 5,016 4,165

Liabilities and Other Considerations Total NOI $221,848 $193,691













Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,267,504 Non-Strategic Assets

Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share 128,506







Other Liabilities 69,757 Estimated Value of Remaining Land $35,360

Revolving Credit Facility 30,000 Total Non-Strategic Assets3 $35,360

Preferred Units 9,294





Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations $1,505,061

















Outstanding Shares4





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 4Q 2025 (in 000s) 102,622



__________________________________________ 1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees. 2 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 3 The land values are VRE's share of value. For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land . 4 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,488 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,589 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 545 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Multifamily Operating Portfolio (in thousands, except Revenue per home)



Operating Highlights









Percentage Occupied1 Average Revenue per Home NOI2 Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 95.7 % 96.5 % $5,158 $5,118 $8,911 $8,275 $343,061 Liberty Towers* 100.0 % 648 87.1 % 84.9 % 4,534 4,630 5,023 4,596 — BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 95.4 % 95.9 % 4,357 4,376 2,669 2,416 113,462 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 95.3 % 95.8 % 4,184 4,236 3,398 3,320 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 95.3 % 97.5 % 4,335 4,349 4,634 4,247 161,201 Soho Lofts* 100.0 % 377 96.0 % 94.8 % 4,870 4,878 3,362 2,875 — Sable 100.0 % 762 95.0 % 96.6 % 4,191 4,245 5,536 5,638 181,544 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial 100.0 % 313 95.8 % 94.9 % 4,594 4,590 2,848 2,717 110,000 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial 100.0 % 295 95.9 % 97.3 % 4,481 4,394 2,593 2,470 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 94.9 % 95.1 % 3,850 3,869 2,313 2,225 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 95.0 % 94.7 % 4,698 4,651 3,598 3,428 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 87.2 % 5,067 94.3 % 94.6 % $4,510 $4,524 $44,885 $42,207 $1,357,268 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier* 100.0 % 180 95.3 % 95.5 % $3,393 $3,377 $1,275 $1,186 $— Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 95.2 % 96.3 % 3,592 3,563 2,189 2,158 93,782 The Emery at Overlook Ridge3 100.0 % 326 94.0 % 95.2 % 2,970 2,928 1,772 1,722 — Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 802 94.7 % 95.7 % $3,295 $3,263 $5,236 $5,066 $93,782 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 93.5 % 94.5 % $4,751 $4,660 $1,519 $1,467 $75,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 93.6 % 95.7 % 3,169 2,940 638 579 29,948 Station House 50.0 % 378 94.7 % 93.9 % 2,984 3,029 1,930 1,785 85,158 Other Subtotal 62.6 % 712 94.2 % 94.4 % $3,500 $3,453 $4,087 $3,831 $190,106 Operating Portfolio4 5 86.1 % 6,581 94.4 % 94.7 % $4,252 $4,255 $54,208 $51,104 $1,641,156





















_______________________________________ 1 Average of the last month of each quarter. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees. 3 The loan on The Emery at Overlook Ridge was paid off in December 2025. 4 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above. 5 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.

*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Revolving Credit Facility. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two. In October, a negative pledge and assignment of proceeds of Portside at East Pier were added as incremental collateral.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions .

Commercial Assets and Developable Land ($ in thousands)

Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF1 Percentage Leased 4Q 2025 Percentage Leased 3Q 2025 NOI 4Q 2025 NOI 3Q 2025 Debt Balance Port Imperial South - Garage Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % Fn 1 N/A N/A $578 $619 $30,524 Port Imperial South - Retail Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 84.0 % 77.0 % 131 126 — Port Imperial North - Garage Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % Fn 1 N/A N/A 37 (13) — Port Imperial North - Retail Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % 106 119 — Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 29,923 88.0 % 88.0 % 402 209 — Commercial Total

90.4 % 56,387 88.5 % 86.3 % $1,254 $1,060 $30,524

Developable Land Parcel Units2



Total Units3 NJ Waterfront4 — Massachusetts 736 Other 115 Developable Land Parcel Units Total 851



____________________________ 1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively. 2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. The Company owns 100% of the developable land parcel units. 3 The Company is in the process of rezoning the parcel in Short Hills, NJ from 160 hotel keys to 115 multifamily units. 4 Harborside 8 and 9 land parcels were sold in December 2025, representing 1,277 total units.

Same Store Market Information

Sequential Quarter Comparison1 (NOI in thousands)











NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Tradeouts2











Apartments 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 Change 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 Change 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $39,916 $37,442 6.6 % 94.3 % 94.6 % (0.3) % 2.8 % 3.9 % (1.1) % Massachusetts 802 5,434 5,261 3.3 % 94.7 % 95.7 % (1.0) % (1.2) % 2.5 % (3.7) % Other3 712 2,890 2,739 5.5 % 94.2 % 94.4 % (0.2) % 5.9 % 9.8 % (3.9) % Total 6,581 $48,240 $45,442 6.2 % 94.4 % 94.7 % (0.3) % 2.5 % 3.9 % (1.4) %

Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter Comparison1 (NOI in thousands)











NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Tradeouts2











Apartments 4Q

2025 4Q

2024 Change 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $39,916 $37,733 5.8 % 94.3 % 93.8 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 0.8 % 2.0 % Massachusetts 802 5,434 5,171 5.1 % 94.7 % 93.8 % 0.9 % (1.2) % 0.1 % (1.3) % Other3 712 2,890 2,634 9.7 % 94.2 % 92.5 % 1.7 % 5.9 % (13.2) % 19.1 % Total 6,581 $48,240 $45,538 5.9 % 94.4 % 93.7 % 0.7 % 2.5 % (0.8) % 3.3 %

Average Revenue per Home



Apartments 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024

New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $4,510 $4,524 $4,499 $4,430 $4,441

Massachusetts 802 3,295 3,263 3,244 3,186 3,161

Other3 712 3,500 3,453 3,392 3,291 3,376

Total 6,581 $4,252 $4,255 $4,226 $4,155 $4,170



___________________________________________ 1 All statistics are based off the current 6,581 Same Store pool. These values reflect the Company`s pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown at 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025. 2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris for all periods shown. The Upton is the only property included in the blended lease tradeouts in the "Other" submarket. 3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions .

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands)

Multifamily Same Store1





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Sequential

2025 2024 Change %

2025 2024 Change %

4Q 25 3Q 25 Change % Apartment Rental Income $62,793 $61,157 $1,636 2.7 %

$246,349 $240,980 $5,369 2.2 %

$62,793 $61,976 $817 1.3 % Parking/Other Income 7,030 6,481 549 8.5 %

26,926 25,746 1,180 4.6 %

7,030 6,894 136 2.0 % Total Property Revenues2 $69,823 $67,638 $2,185 3.2 %

$273,275 $266,726 $6,549 2.5 %

$69,823 $68,870 $953 1.4 % Marketing & Administration 1,775 2,198 (423) (19.2) %

7,367 8,016 (649) (8.1) %

1,775 1,993 (218) (10.9) % Utilities 2,051 1,998 53 2.7 %

9,211 8,336 875 10.5 %

2,051 2,357 (306) (13.0) % Payroll 3,704 3,854 (150) (3.9) %

14,899 14,968 (69) (0.5) %

3,704 3,878 (174) (4.5) % Repairs & Maintenance 3,313 3,793 (480) (12.7) %

13,585 14,109 (524) (3.7) %

3,313 3,806 (493) (13.0) % Controllable Expenses $10,843 $11,843 $(1,000) (8.4) %

$45,062 $45,429 $(367) (0.8) %

$10,843 $12,034 $(1,191) (9.9) % Other Fixed Fees 783 711 72 10.1 %

3,112 2,851 261 9.2 %

783 781 2 0.3 % Insurance 1,331 1,230 101 8.2 %

5,381 5,046 335 6.6 %

1,331 1,355 (24) (1.8) % Real Estate Taxes 8,626 8,316 310 3.7 %

34,675 33,220 1,455 4.4 %

8,626 9,258 (632) (6.8) % Non-Controllable Expenses $10,740 $10,257 $483 4.7 %

$43,168 $41,117 $2,051 5.0 %

$10,740 $11,394 $(654) (5.7) % Total Property Expenses $21,583 $22,100 $(517) (2.3) %

$88,230 $86,546 $1,684 1.9 %

$21,583 $23,428 $(1,845) (7.9) % Same Store GAAP NOI $48,240 $45,538 $2,702 5.9 %

$185,045 $180,180 $4,865 2.7 %

$48,240 $45,442 $2,798 6.2 %





























Same Store NOI Margin 69.1 % 67.3 % 1.8 %



67.7 % 67.6 % 0.1 %



69.1 % 66.0 % 3.1 %

Total Units 6,581 6,581





6,581 6,581





6,581 6,581



% Ownership1 86.1 % 86.1 %





86.1 % 86.1 %





86.1 % 86.1 %



% Occupied 94.4 % 93.7 % 0.7 %



94.4 % 93.7 % 0.7 %



94.4 % 94.7 % (0.3) %





______________________________ 1 These values represent the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025. These are shown at share and exclude management fees. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or "GAAP".

Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate1 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Date of Maturity Secured Permanent Loans









Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % $93,782 $95,427 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 113,462 115,515 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier2 KKR SOFR + 2.75% — 56,500 09/07/26 The Upton3 Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4 JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5 Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % — 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 161,201 164,712 11/10/27 Haus25 Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 343,061 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Sable6 Pacific Life 5.59 % 181,544 — 08/01/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 30,524 31,098 12/01/29 The Emery7 Flagstar Bank 3.21 % — 70,653 01/01/31 Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding



$1,339,574 $1,333,966

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(7,416) (10,492)

Secured Permanent Loans



$1,332,158 $1,323,474

Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility8 Various Lenders SOFR + 2.22% $30,000 $152,000 04/22/27 Term Loan8 Various Lenders SOFR + 2.22% — 200,000 04/22/27 RCF & Term Loan Balances



$30,000 $352,000

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



— (3,161)

Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$30,000 $348,839

Total Debt



$1,362,158 $1,672,313





See Debt Profile Footnotes .

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule

As of December 31, all of the Company's total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed with a

weighted average interest rate of 4.88% and a weighted average maturity of 2.2 years.



($ in thousands) As of 12/31 Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,369,574 100.0 % 4.90 % 1.99 Variable Rate Debt







Variable Rate Debt — — % — % — Totals / Weighted Average $1,369,574 100.0 % 4.90 % 1.99 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (7,416)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,362,158





Partners' Share (72,070)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1 $1,290,088















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $128,506 38.7 % 4.32 % 4.02 Partners' Share 203,600 61.3 % 4.32 % 4.02 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $332,106 100.0 % 4.32 % 4.02









Pro Rata







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,426,010 100.0 % 4.88 % 2.22 Variable Rate Secured Debt — — % — % — Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $1,426,010 100.0 % 4.88 % 2.22

Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 20252 3



2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Secured Debt $350 $271 $343 $303

Revolver



$30



Unused Revolver Capacity



$270





______________________________________ 1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.2 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage. 2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities. 3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. Dollars are shown in millions.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity













$ in thousands

Location Transaction

Date

Number of

Buildings Units Gross Proceeds 2025 dispositions-to-date









Land









65 Livingston Roseland, NJ 1/24/2025 N/A N/A $7,300 Wall Land Wall Township, NJ 4/3/2025 N/A N/A 31,000 PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I1 West New York, NJ 4/21/2025 N/A N/A 6,500 1 Water White Plains, NY 4/29/2025 N/A N/A 15,500 PI South - Building 21 Weehawken, NJ 8/28/2025 N/A N/A 19,000 Harborside 8 and 9 Jersey City, NJ 12/8/2025 N/A N/A 75,000 Land dispositions-to-date



N/A N/A $154,300











Multifamily









Metropolitan at 40 Park1 Morristown, NJ 4/21/2025 1 130 $600 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 7/9/2025 1 197 85,000 145 Front Street Worcester, MA 7/22/2025 1 365 122,200 The James Park Ridge, NJ 8/14/2025 1 240 117,000 Quarry Place Eastchester, NY 9/25/2025 1 108 63,0002 Multifamily dispositions-to-date



5 1,040 $387,800 Total dispositions-to-date







$542,100











2025 acquisitions-to-date









Multifamily









Sable Jersey City, NJ 4/21/2025 1 762 $38,5003 Multifamily acquisitions-to-date



1 762 $38,500













___________________________ 1 Represents gross value associated with Veris' share of the sale. 2 Gross proceeds include the buyer's assumption of the $41.0 million mortgage loan encumbering the property. 3 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)



4Q 2025

3Q 2025

Total

Total Net Income (loss) $ (498)

$ 81,326 Deduct:





Management fees (554)

(523) Loss (income) from discontinued operations (224)

(3,782) Interest and other investment income (102)

(173) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (549)

(340) (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land 1,252

1,118 (Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net 318

3,212 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net (6,671)

(91,037) Other (income) expense, net 154

121 Add:





Property management 3,939

4,261 General and administrative 8,563

8,517 Transaction-related costs 322

1,550 Depreciation and amortization 21,466

21,073 Interest expense 18,775

22,240 Provision for income taxes 61

35 Land and other impairments, net 2,317

— Net operating income (NOI) $ 48,569

$ 47,598







Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 4Q 2025

3Q 2025 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $ 45,728

$ 44,851 Total Consolidated Commercial 1,254

1,060 Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $ 46,982

$ 45,911 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets 1,524

1,778 Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $ 48,506

$ 47,689











See Consolidated Statement of Operations .

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes



1. Includes $5.1 million relating to assets sold in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.6 million related to years prior to 2022. Refer to Note 3 in the 10-K for additional information. 2. Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,589 and 8,677 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,612 and 8,686 shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). 3. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.5 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $4.2 million and $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 4. Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA. 5. Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $18.0 million land and other impairment charge during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. 6. Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $34.0 million gain on disposition of developable land during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. 7. Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.5 million and $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $34.6 million and $36.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 8. Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.6 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $14.2 million and $14.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 9. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $(20) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $(14) thousand and $(92) thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 10. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $122 thousand and $59 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $96 thousand and $94 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 11. Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.



Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations .

Back to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO .

Back to Adjusted EBITDA .

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

($ in thousands)

Property Units Percentage Occupied VRE's Nominal Ownership 4Q 2025 NOI1 Total Debt VRE Share of 4Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













RiverTrace 316 94.9 % 22.5 % $2,313 $82,000 $520 $18,450 Capstone 360 95.0 % 40.0 % 3,598 135,000 1,439 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 93.6 % 45.0 % 638 29,948 287 13,477 Station House 378 94.7 % 50.0 % 1,930 85,158 965 42,579 Total UJV 1,195 94.7 % 39.1 % $8,479 $332,106 $3,212 $128,506

___________________________ 1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes



1. Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable. 2. The loan on Portside at East Pier was fully repaid in August 2025, the three-year cap was also terminated. 3. The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026. 4. The loan on RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. 5. In September 2025, the Company sold the property (Quarry Place), simultaneously assigning the $41 million mortgage to the purchaser. 6. The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside". 7. The Company elected to prepay the loan on December 31, 2025. Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ended on January 1, 2026. 8. The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. In July 2025, the Company amended its existing facility and fully repaid the Term Loan. In August 2025, the Company terminated $55 million of the $200 million of interest rate cap at strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The amendment also reduced the number of participating Lenders from eight to seven. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Revolver remains fully hedged through interest rate caps at a 3.5% strike rate, also expiring in July 2026.



Balance as of

December 31,

2025 Initial

Spread Deferred

Financing

Costs 5 bps

reduction

KPI Updated

Spread SOFR or

SOFR Cap All In

Rate Secured Revolving Credit Facility $30,000 1.35 % 0.92 % (0.05) % 2.22 % 3.50 % 5.72 %



Back to Debt Profile .

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF1 Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Sable Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

87.2 % 5,067 4,391,122 888

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 180 154,859 862 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 The Emery Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 802 658,613 823

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

62.6 % 712 632,152 914

Operating Portfolio

86.1 % 6,581 5,681,887 884





Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio .

_______________________________________ 1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 151,898 SF of ground floor retail, of which 129,489 SF was leased as of December 31, 2025.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 BLVD 425 $ 140 $ 97 $ 543 $ 424 BLVD 401 (518) (571) (2,211) (2,258) Port Imperial Garage South 10 (2) 21 (5) Port Imperial Retail South 13 18 28 52 Other consolidated joint ventures (2) (37) (1,919) (137) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $ (357) $ (495) $ (3,538) $ (1,924) Depreciation in noncontrolling interests 750 744 2,969 2,923 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $ 393 $ 249 $ (569) $ 999 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 780 787 3,140 3,146 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $ 1,173 $ 1,036 $ 2,571 $ 4,145



Back to Adjusted EBITDA .

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance, which is further defined below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA" (Normalized))

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.

Same Store NOI is presented for the Same Store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

