Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious multifamily REIT, today reported results for the second quarter 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $0.03 $(0.30) $(0.01) $(0.56) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.18 $0.16 $0.32 $0.30 Core AFFO per Diluted Share $0.21 $0.19 $0.40 $0.33 Dividend per Diluted Share $0.06 $— $0.1125 $—

YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS

Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 5.4% for the quarter and 5.0% year to date.

Same Store NOI growth of 7.9% year over year and 3.1% quarter over quarter, normalized for the impact of successful real estate tax appeals recognized in the prior year.

Expanded occupancy 100 basis points sequentially to 95.1%.

Completed the previously announced sales of three assets for $82 million , bringing the total gross proceeds from non-strategic asset sales this year to over $200 million .

, bringing the total gross proceeds from non-strategic asset sales this year to over . Secured a new $500 million revolver and delayed-draw term loan with a three-plus-one-year term.

revolver and delayed-draw term loan with a three-plus-one-year term. Repaid two mortgages, totaling approximately $220 million , utilizing cash on hand and $55 million of the aforementioned term loan.

, utilizing cash on hand and of the aforementioned term loan. Raised Core FFO guidance range by approximately 4%, or $0.02 , and tightened Same Store NOI guidance range by 50 basis points.



June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Same Store Units 7,621 7,621 Same Store Occupancy 95.1 % 94.1 % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter) 5.4 % 4.6 % Average Rent per Home $3,923 $3,899

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report another quarter of strong operational and financial results, leading to our decision to raise guidance once again.

"In April we secured a new $500 million credit facility and term loan, signaling a renewed, strategic approach to managing our balance sheet and providing us with substantial liquidity and financial flexibility going forward. We also reduced our overall debt by a further $168 million, primarily utilizing proceeds from non-strategic asset sales. Looking ahead, we remain well-positioned to execute our three-pronged approach to value creation as we seek to maximize value on behalf of our shareholders."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The following table shows Same Store performance as well as the benefit of successful real estate tax appeals recognized in the second quarter of last year.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total Property Revenue $74,745 $71,215 5.0 % $148,837 $139,279 6.9 % Controllable Expenses 13,424 12,361 8.6 % 26,045 24,878 4.7 % Non-Controllable Expenses 12,370 9,217 34.2 % 24,451 21,534 13.5 % Total Property Expenses 25,794 21,578 19.5 % 50,496 46,412 8.8 % Same Store NOI $48,951 $49,637 (1.4) % $98,341 $92,867 5.9 % Real Estate Tax Adjustments — 2,179

— 1,689

Normalized Same Store NOI $48,951 $47,458 3.1 % $98,341 $91,178 7.9 %

Q2 2024 TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

As previously announced, the Company closed on the sale of 107 Morgan for $54 million, releasing approximately $50 million in net proceeds.

In addition, the Company closed on the sale of two land parcels, 6 Becker Farm and 85 Livingston, in April for $28 million, releasing approximately $28 million in net proceeds inclusive of a $500K reimbursement.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

Virtually all (99.9%) of the Company's debt is hedged or fixed. The Company's total debt portfolio has a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.5% and weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.5 % 4.4 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 3.1 3.5 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.7x 1.5x Net Debt $1,646,023 $1,714,800 TTM EBITDA $139,654 $142,543 TTM Net Debt to EBITDA 11.8x 12.0x

On April 22, 2024, the Company successfully replaced its existing revolving credit facility and term loan package with a new $500 million secured facility package, comprising a $200 million delayed-draw term loan and $300 million revolving credit facility. Both the revolving credit facility and term loan have a three-year term and a one-year extension option. The facility package includes sustainability KPI provisions and a $200 million accordion feature.

On May 22, 2024, the Company repaid the $63 million loan on 145 Front Street using cash on hand. In June, the property was added to the collateral pool of the new facility.

On June 28, 2024, the Company repaid the $158 million loan on Soho Lofts using a combination of cash on hand and a $55 million draw on the term loan. Subsequent to quarter end, the drawn balance of the term loan was hedged using a two-year interest rate cap with a strike rate of 3.5%.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on July 14, 2024, a 14.3% sequential increase from $0.0525 per share.

ESG

During the quarter, the Company updated its progress towards ESG targets with new data from 2023. Compared to 2019 baseline measurements, the Company recorded a 66% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions and a 22% reduction in Scope 3 emissions. Concurrently, it increased the share of Green-Certified properties in its portfolio to 78% by year-end 2023.

GUIDANCE

The Company is raising the low end of its Same Store NOI guidance range by 50 basis points, and is maintaining the high end of the NOI guidance range, reflecting favorable initial indications for insurance and real estate taxes.



Current Guidance Initial Guidance 2024 Guidance Ranges Low

High Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 4.0 % — 5.0 % 4.0 % — 5.0 % Same Store Expense Growth 4.5 % — 5.5 % 5.0 % — 6.0 % Same Store NOI Growth 3.0 % — 5.0 % 2.5 % — 5.0 %

In addition, the Company is raising its Core FFO per share guidance range by $0.02 due to $0.01 of higher than projected deposit income, as a result of higher interest rates and average cash balances in the second quarter as asset sales closed sooner than expected, and $0.01 from the recognition of successful real estate tax appeals, net of recoveries, related to sold Harborside office properties.

Core FFO per Share Guidance Low

High Net Loss per Share $(0.21) — $(0.17) Other FFO adjustments per share $(0.16) — $(0.16) Depreciation per Share $0.89 — $0.89 Core FFO per Share $0.52 — $0.56

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class, sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "10-Q") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS



Rental property



Land and leasehold interests $463,826 $474,499 Buildings and improvements 2,635,611 2,782,468 Tenant improvements 8,682 30,908 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 105,707 103,613

3,213,826 3,391,488 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (390,556) (443,781)

2,823,270 2,947,707 Real estate held for sale, net — 58,608 Net investment in rental property 2,823,270 3,006,315 Cash and cash equivalents 18,398 28,007 Restricted cash 22,533 26,572 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 120,392 117,954 Unbilled rents receivable, net 1,805 5,500 Deferred charges and other assets, net 49,529 53,956 Accounts receivable 1,998 2,742 Total Assets $3,037,925 $3,241,046 LIABILITIES & EQUITY



Revolving credit facility and term loans 54,189 — Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,632,765 1,853,897 Dividends and distributions payable 6,375 5,540 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,117 55,492 Rents received in advance and security deposits 11,280 14,985 Accrued interest payable 5,833 6,580 Total Liabilities 1,757,559 1,936,494 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 9,294 24,999 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,132,424 1,137,478 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:



Operating Partnership 105,959 107,206 Consolidated joint ventures 32,689 34,869 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries $138,648 $142,075 Total Equity $1,271,072 $1,279,553 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,037,925 $3,241,046

Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 1



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, REVENUES 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue from leases $60,917 $58,192

$121,559 $114,289 Real estate services 871 643

1,793 1,554 Parking income 3,922 3,998

7,667 7,726 Other income 1,766 1,373

3,797 3,235 Total revenues 67,476 64,206

134,816 126,804 EXPENSES









Real estate taxes 9,502 6,298

18,679 15,857 Utilities 1,796 1,761

4,067 3,824 Operating services 12,628 12,232

25,198 23,615 Real estate services expenses 4,366 4,389

9,608 6,332 General and administrative 8,975 9,572

20,063 19,853 Transaction related costs 890 3,319

1,406 4,347 Depreciation and amortization 20,316 21,831

40,433 43,619 Land and other impairments, net — —

— 3,396 Total expenses 58,473 59,402

119,454 120,843 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense (21,676) (21,692)

(43,176) (43,706) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — (13,390)

— (13,390) Interest and other investment income 1,536 3,927

2,074 4,043 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,933 2,700

3,187 2,633 Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land 10,731 —

11,515 (22) Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests — —

7,100 — Loss from extinguishment of debt, net (785) (2,657)

(785) (2,657) Other income (expense), net (250) 853

5 2,851 Total other (expense) income, net (7,511) (30,259)

(20,080) (50,248) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense 1,492 (25,455)

(4,718) (44,287) Provision for income taxes (176) —

(235) — Loss from continuing operations after income tax expense 1,316 (25,455)

(4,953) (44,287) Income from discontinued operations 1,419 (1,192)

1,671 631 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net — (3,488)

1,548 (2,709) Total discontinued operations, net 1,419 (4,680)

3,219 (2,078) Net Income (loss) 2,735 (30,135)

(1,734) (46,365) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 543 636

1,038 1,223 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations (153) 2,265

370 4,542 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (122) 417

(277) 176 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (81) (617)

(378) (6,983) Net loss available to common shareholders $2,922 $(27,434)

$(981) $(47,407) Basic earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $0.03 $(0.30)

$(0.01) $(0.56) Diluted earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $0.03 $(0.30)

$(0.01) $(0.56) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,663 91,873

92,469 91,551 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 101,952 100,854

101,160 100,691



FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,922 $ (27,434)

$ (981) $ (47,407) Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership 153 (2,265)

(370) (4,542) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 122 (417)

277 (176) Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(1) 22,514 24,211

45,146 48,341 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — 2,128

668 8,943 Continuing operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — —

(7,100) — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net — 3,488

(1,548) 2,709 FFO(2) $ 25,711 $ (289)

$ 36,092 $ 7,868











Add/(Deduct):









Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 785 2,657

785 2,669 Land and other impairments — —

— 3,396 (Gain) Loss on disposition of developable land (10,731) —

(11,515) 22 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) 236 817

1,873 1,781 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (RE Services) 838 —

2,364 — Redemption value adjustments to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — 7,641

— 7,641 Amortization of derivative premium 886 1,619

1,790 2,752 Transaction related costs 890 3,319

1,406 4,347 Core FFO $ 18,615 $ 15,764

$ 32,795 $ 30,476











Add (Deduct) Non-Cash Items:









Straight-line rent adjustments(3) (367) 893

(342) (360) Amortization of market lease intangibles, net (9) (49)

(16) (79) Amortization of lease inducements — —

7 15 Amortization of stock compensation 3,247 3,614

6,974 5,761 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 219 199

429 584 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,569 621

2,811 1,832 Deduct:









Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:









Building improvements (1,562) (2,339)

(2,602) (4,431) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(4) (78) (195)

(87) (547) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions on space vacant for more than one year — 302

— (434) Core AFFO(2) $ 21,634 $ 18,810

$ 39,969 $ 32,817











Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.25 $0.00

$0.35 $0.08 Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.18 $0.16

$0.32 $0.30 Dividends declared per common share $0.06 —

$0.1125 —



Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Core FFO (calculated on a previous page) $ 18,615 $ 15,764

$ 32,795 $ 30,476 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,990) (2,700)

(3,449) (2,633) Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (2,417) (2,579)

(5,142) (5,155) Add-back:









Interest expense 21,676 21,692

43,176 43,706 Amortization of derivative premium (886) (1,619)

(1,790) (2,752) Recurring joint venture distributions 4,177 4,539

5,878 6,086 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures (543) (636)

(1,038) (1,223) Interest cost for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — 5,749

— 5,749 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 81 617

378 6,983 Income tax expense 176 (49)

258 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,889 $ 40,778

$ 71,066 $ 81,240











Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,922 $ (27,434)

$ (981) $ (47,407) Add/(Deduct):









Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations 153 (2,265)

(370) (4,542) Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations 122 (417)

277 (176) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures(a) (543) (636)

(1,038) (1,223) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 81 617

378 6,983 Interest cost for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — 5,749

— 5,749 Interest expense 21,676 21,692

43,176 44,528 Income tax expense 176 (49)

258 2 Depreciation and amortization 20,316 23,959

41,101 52,713 Deduct:









Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net — 3,488

(1,548) 2,708 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,933) (2,700)

(3,187) (2,632) Add:









Company's share of property NOI's in unconsolidated joint ventures(1) 10,235 10,287

17,963 23,668 EBITDAre $ 52,205 $ 32,291

$ 96,029 $ 80,371 Add:









Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 785 2,657

785 2,669 Severance and compensation-related costs 1,074 817

2,711 1,965 Transaction related costs 890 3,319

1,406 4,347 Land and other impairments, net — —

— 3,396 Gain on disposition of developable land (10,731) —

(11,515) 22 Amortization of derivative premium 886 1,619

1,790 2,752 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 45,109 $ 40,703

$ 91,206 $ 95,522











Net debt at period end(5) $ 1,646,023 $ 1,396,428

$ 1,646,023 $ 1,396,428 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 10.9x 8.6x

11.6x 8.6x



Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents $18,398 New Jersey Waterfront $162,420 $138,026

Restricted Cash 22,533 Massachusetts 25,540 25,540

Other Assets 53,332 Other 29,464 21,730

Subtotal Other Assets $94,263 Total Multifamily NOI $217,424 $185,297





Commercial NOI2 6,244 5,051

Liabilities and Other

Considerations

Total NOI $223,668 $190,348













Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,571,951 Non-Strategic Assets

Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share 296,945



Other Liabilities 70,605 Estimated Land Value3

$187,311

Revolving Credit Facility4 — Total Non-Strategic Assets

$187,311

Term Loan4 55,000







Preferred Units 9,294







Subtotal Liabilities and Other

Considerations $2,003,795



















Outstanding Shares5





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding for 2Q 2024 (in 000s) 101,952













1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized. 2 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 3 Based off 4,139 potential units, see Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 4 On April 22, 2024, the Company secured a $500 million facility comprised of a $300 million revolver and $200 million delayed-draw term loan. The facility has a three-year term with a one-year extension option and a $200 million accordion feature. The $55 million draw is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. 5 As of June 30, 2024, 92,821,785 common shares were outstanding.



Multifamily Operating Portfolio



(in thousands, except Revenue per home)





Operating Highlights





Percentage Occupied Average Revenue per Home NOI Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 95.3 % 91.4 % $4,842 $4,788 $7,337 $7,279 $343,061 Liberty Towers 100.0 % 648 94.9 % 94.7 % 4,206 4,221 4,833 4,665 265,000 BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 95.4 % 95.0 % 4,186 4,134 2,236 2,470 116,510 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 94.6 % 95.7 % 4,052 3,995 3,161 3,103 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 95.5 % 96.4 % 4,122 4,063 4,474 4,675 165,000 Soho Lofts 100.0 % 377 96.6 % 95.9 % 4,731 4,718 3,067 2,905 — Urby Harborside 85.0 % 762 96.7 % 90.7 % 4,051 4,072 5,291 5,318 184,309 RiverHouse 9 100.0 % 313 96.6 % 94.8 % 4,275 4,242 2,565 2,899 110,000 RiverHouse 11 100.0 % 295 96.7 % 95.9 % 4,319 4,405 2,328 2,518 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 94.7 % 94.5 % 3,764 3,804 2,176 2,273 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 95.9 % 96.6 % 4,405 4,339 3,137 3,159 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 85.0 % 5,067 95.7 % 94.2 % $4,291 $4,274 $40,605 $41,264 $1,631,880 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier 100.0 % 180 95.5 % 94.4 % $3,208 $3,206 $1,198 $1,159 $56,500 Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 96.7 % 95.7 % 3,395 3,328 2,117 1,997 96,222 145 Front at City Square 100.0 % 365 93.0 % 94.2 % 2,535 2,531 1,540 1,549 — The Emery 100.0 % 326 94.2 % 96.1 % 2,801 2,730 1,530 1,565 71,392 Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 1,167 94.7 % 95.1 % $2,931 $2,893 $6,385 $6,270 $224,114 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 87.7 % 91.8 % $4,637 $4,614 $1,320 $1,417 $75,000 The James 100.0 % 240 94.5 % 93.9 % 3,113 3,027 1,365 1,380 — Signature Place 100.0 % 197 93.7 % 95.8 % 3,210 3,157 978 1,017 43,000 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 100.0 % 108 97.1 % 93.9 % 4,436 4,352 815 707 41,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 93.6 % 92.9 % 2,923 2,886 526 514 30,192 Metropolitan at 40 Park1 25.0 % 130 92.8 % 89.9 % 3,750 3,675 735 711 34,100 Station House 50.0 % 378 93.4 % 91.5 % 2,851 2,873 1,627 1,823 88,408 Other Subtotal 73.8 % 1,387 93.1 % 92.7 % $3,411 $3,374 $7,366 $7,569 $311,700 Operating Portfolio2,3 85.2 % 7,621 95.1 % 94.1 % $3,923 $3,899 $54,356 $55,103 $2,167,694 Metropolitan Lofts4











$— $81

Total Portfolio











$54,356 $55,184







1 As of June 30, 2024, Priority Capital included Metropolitan at $23.3M (Prudential). 2 Excludes approximately 188,209 sqft of ground floor retail of which 139,872 sf was leased as of June 30, 2024. 3 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Multifamily Property Information for more details. 4 In January 2024, the Company's joint venture sold Lofts at 40 Park ("Metropolitan Lofts") thus it is excluded from same store calculations. Proceeds from the sale were used to repay the outstanding loan balance.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land ($ in thousands) Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF Percentage Leased 2Q 2024 Percentage Leased 1Q 2024 NOI 2Q 2024 NOI 1Q 2024 Debt Balance Port Imperial Garage South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 320,426 N/A N/A $591 $468 $31,375 Port Imperial Garage North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 304,617 N/A N/A (1) (57) — Port Imperial Retail South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 92.0 % 100.0 % 77 202 — Port Imperial Retail North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % 127 72 — Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 29,923 80.0 % 73.2 % 111 177 — Shops at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 50,973 69.0 % 69.0 % 656 285 6,067 Commercial Total

80.9 % 732,403 78.4 % 77.8 % $1,561 $1,147 $37,442

Developable Land Parcels1 NJ Waterfront 2,351 Massachusetts 849 Other 939 Developable Land Parcels Total 4,139



1 The Company has an additional 13,775 SF of potential retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table.

Same Store Market Information1 Sequential Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Change 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Change 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $36,180 $36,697 (1.4) % 95.7 % 94.2 % 1.5 % 6.0 % 4.1 % Massachusetts 1,167 6,636 6,520 1.8 % 94.7 % 95.1 % (0.4) % 5.0 % 2.9 % Other3 1,387 6,135 6,170 (0.6) % 93.1 % 92.7 % 0.4 % 3.0 % 4.8 % Total 7,621 $48,951 $49,387 (0.9) % 95.1 % 94.1 % 1.0 % 5.4 % 4.6 %

Year-over-Year Second Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Change 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Change 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $36,180 $36,963 (2.1) % 95.7 % 95.8 % (0.1) % 6.0 % 12.4 % Massachusetts 1,167 6,636 6,278 5.7 % 94.7 % 95.2 % (0.5) % 5.0 % 10.0 % Other3 1,387 6,135 6,396 (4.1) % 93.1 % 95.0 % (1.9) % 3.0 % 9.6 % Total 7,621 $48,951 $49,637 (1.4) % 95.1 % 95.6 % (0.5) % 5.4 % 11.6 %

Average Revenue per Home (based on 7,621 units)















2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront $4,291 $4,274 $4,219 $4,084 $4,048 $3,919 Massachusetts 2,931 2,893 2,925 2,918 2,836 2,798 Other3 3,411 3,374 3,307 3,350 3,356 3,227 Total $3,923 $3,899 $3,855 $3,772 $3,736 $3,622





1 All statistics are based off the current 7,621 Same Store pool. 2 Blended lease rates exclude properties not managed by Veris. 3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands) Multifamily Same Store1





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Sequential

2024 2023 Change %

2024 2023 Change %

2Q24 1Q24 Change % Apartment Rental Income $67,584 $64,277 $3,307 5.1 %

$134,281 $126,151 $8,130 6.4 %

$67,584 $66,697 $887 1.3 % Parking/Other Income 7,161 6,938 223 3.2 %

14,556 13,128 1,428 10.9 %

7,161 7,395 (234) (3.2) % Total Property Revenues2 $74,745 $71,215 $3,530 5.0 %

$148,837 $139,279 $9,558 6.9 %

$74,745 $74,092 $653 0.9 % Marketing & Administration 2,535 2,324 211 9.1 %

4,673 4,668 5 0.1 %

2,535 2,138 397 18.6 % Utilities 2,188 2,055 133 6.5 %

4,761 4,479 282 6.3 %

2,188 2,573 (385) (15.0) % Payroll 4,315 4,185 130 3.1 %

8,612 8,631 (19) (0.2) %

4,315 4,298 17 0.4 % Repairs & Maintenance 4,386 3,797 589 15.5 %

7,999 7,100 899 12.7 %

4,386 3,613 773 21.4 % Controllable Expenses $13,424 $12,361 $1,063 8.6 %

$26,045 $24,878 $1,167 4.7 %

$13,424 $12,622 $802 6.4 % Other Fixed Fees 712 737 (25) (3.4) %

1,433 1,453 (20) (1.4) %

712 722 (10) (1.4) % Insurance 1,781 1,780 1 0.1 %

3,561 3,561 — — %

1,781 1,780 1 0.1 % Real Estate Taxes 9,877 6,700 3,177 47.4 %

19,457 16,520 2,937 17.8 %

9,877 9,581 296 3.1 % Non-Controllable Expenses $12,370 $9,217 $3,153 34.2 %

$24,451 $21,534 $2,917 13.5 %

$12,370 $12,083 $287 2.4 % Total Property Expenses $25,794 $21,578 $4,216 19.5 %

$50,496 $46,412 $4,084 8.8 %

$25,794 $24,705 $1,089 4.4 % Same Store GAAP NOI $48,951 $49,637 $(686) (1.4) %

$98,341 $92,867 $5,474 5.9 %

$48,951 $49,387 $(436) (0.9) % Real Estate Tax Adjustments3 — 2,179 (2,179)



— 1,689 (1,689)



— — —

Normalized Same Store NOI $48,951 $47,458 $1,493 3.1 %

$98,341 $91,178 $7,163 7.9 %

$48,951 $49,387 $(436) (0.9) % Total Units 7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621



% Ownership 85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %



% Occupied - Quarter End 95.1 % 95.6 % (0.5) %



95.1 % 95.6 % (0.5) %



95.1 % 94.1 % 1.0 %







1 Values represent the Company`s pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. The James and Haus25 were added to the Same Store pool in 1Q 2024. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP". 3 Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.



Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate(1) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Date of Maturity Secured Permanent Loans









Soho Lofts(2)



— 158,777

145 Front at City Square(3)



— 63,000

Signature Place Nationwide Life Insurance Company 3.74 % 43,000 43,000 08/01/24 Liberty Towers American General Life Insurance Company 3.37 % 265,000 265,000 10/01/24 Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % 96,222 97,000 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 116,510 117,000 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier(4) KKR SOFR + 2.75% 56,500 56,500 09/07/26 The Upton(5) Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 RiverHouse 9(6) JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % 41,000 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 165,000 165,000 11/10/27 Haus25 Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 343,061 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 31,375 31,645 12/01/29 The Emery Flagstar Bank 3.21 % 71,392 72,000 01/01/31 Principal Balance Outstanding



$1,645,060 $1,868,983

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(12,295) (15,086)

Total Secured Permanent Loans



$1,632,765 $1,853,897













Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility(7) JP Morgan and Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 2.10% $— $— 04/22/27 Term Loan(7) JP Morgan and Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 2.62% 55,000 — 04/22/27 RCF & Term Loan Balances



$55,000 $—

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(811) —

Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$54,189 $—

Total Debt



$1,686,954 $1,853,897





Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule

As of June 30, 99.9% of the Company`s total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average maturity of 3.1 years. ($ in thousands)



Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,700,060 100.0 % 4.43 % 2.8 Variable Rate Debt







Variable Rate Debt1 — — % — % — Totals / Weighted Average $1,700,060 100.0 % 4.43 % 2.8 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (13,106)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,686,954





Partners' Share (73,109)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2 $1,613,845















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $296,945 53.0 % 4.89 % 4.8 Partners' Share 263,131 47.0 % 4.89 % 4.8 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $560,076 100.0 % 4.89 % 4.8









Pro Rata Debt Portfolio







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,922,379 99.9 % 4.50 % 3.1 Variable Rate Secured Debt 1,517 0.1 % 7.33 % 0.5 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $1,923,896 100.0 % 4.51 % 3.1

Pro Forma Debt Maturity Schedule3, 4

($ in millions)





Planned 2024 Refinancings Secured Debt Term Loan Draw Unused Term Loan Capacity Unused Revolver Capacity 2024 $308







2025









2026

$475





2027

$316





2028

$343 $55 $145 $300 2029

$131





2030









2031

$71











1 Variable rate debt includes the Revolver and reflects the balances on the Revolver and Term Loan. 2 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.9 million at BLVD 401 and $9.4 million at Port Imperial South Garage. 3 The Unused Term Loan and Unused Revolver Capacity balances are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the new facilities. The $55 million term loan draw facilitated the repayment of the loan on Soho Lofts on June 28. This draw is capped at 3.5% for two years, expiring July 2026. 4 The graphic reflects consolidated debt balances only.

2024 Dispositions to Date









$ in thousands except per SF

Location Transaction Date Number of Buildings SF Gross Asset Value Land









2 Campus Drive Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 1/3/2024 N/A N/A $9,700 107 Morgan Jersey City, NJ 4/16/2024 N/A N/A 54,000 6 Becker/85 Livingston Roseland, NJ 4/30/2024 N/A N/A 27,900 Subtotal Land







$91,600 Multifamily









Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 1/12/2024 1 54,683 $30,300 Subtotal Multifamily



1 54,683 $30,300 Office









Harborside 5 Jersey City, NJ 3/20/2024 1 977,225 $85,000 Subtotal Office



1 977,225 $85,000





2024 Dispositions to Date $206,900



1 The joint venture sold the property; releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI (three months ended)



2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Total

Total Net Income (Loss) $ 2,735

$ (4,469) Deduct:





Income from discontinued operations (1,419)

(252) Realized gains and unrealized gains on disposition of rental property and impairments, net —

(1,548) Real estate services income (871)

(922) Interest and other investment income (1,536)

(538) Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,933)

(254) (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land (10,731)

(784) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 785

— Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests



(7,100) Other income, net 250

(255) Add:





Real estate services expenses 4,366

5,242 General and administrative 8,975

11,088 Transaction related costs 890

516 Depreciation and amortization 20,316

20,117 Interest expense 21,676

21,500 Provision for income taxes 176

59 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 42,679

$ 42,400







Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 2Q 2024

1Q 2024 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $ 40,864

$ 41,305 Total Consolidated Commercial 905

862 Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $ 41,769

$ 42,167 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets 1,166

875 Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $ 42,935

$ 43,042









See Consolidated Statement of Operations See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions





Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, & EBITDAre 1. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2.4 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5.1 million and $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 2. Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDAre. 3. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $102 thousand and ($13) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $93 thousand and $13 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 4. Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year. 5. Net Debt calculated by taking the sum of secured revolving credit facility, secured term loan, and mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, and deducting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, all at period end. 6. Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,689 and 8,981 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 8,691 and 9,140 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).





Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ($ in thousands)

Property Units Physical Occupancy VRE's Nominal Ownership1 2Q 2024 NOI2 Total Debt VRE Share of 2Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













Urby Harborside 762 96.7 % 85.0 % $5,291 $184,309 $4,497 $156,663 RiverTrace at Port Imperial 316 94.7 % 22.5 % 2,176 82,000 490 18,450 Capstone at Port Imperial 360 95.9 % 40.0 % 3,137 135,000 1,255 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 93.6 % 45.0 % 526 30,192 237 13,586 Metropolitan at 40 Park 130 92.8 % 25.0 % 735 34,100 184 8,525 Station House 378 93.4 % 50.0 % 1,627 88,408 814 44,204 Total Multifamily 2,087 95.2 % 55.0 % $13,492 $554,009 $7,476 $295,428 Retail













Shops at 40 Park N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % 656 6,067 164 1,517 Total Retail N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $656 $6,067 $164 $1,517 Total UJV





$14,148 $560,076 $7,640 $296,945





1 Amounts represent the Company's share based on ownership percentage. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes

1. Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable. 2. The loan on Soho Lofts was repaid in full on June 28, 2024. The term loan was drawn $55 million to assist with this repayment. 3. The loan on 145 Front Street was repaid in full on May 22, 2024. 4. The loan on Portside at East Pier is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026. 5. The loan on Upton is capped at a strike rate of 1.0%, expiring in October 2024. 6. The loan on RiverHouse 9 was capped at a strike rate of 3.0% that expired July 1. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into an interest-rate cap agreement to hedge this mortgage with a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. 7. The facility consists of a $500 million facility with a group of eight lenders, comprised of a $300 million revolver and $200 million delayed-draw term loan. The facility has a three-year term ending April 2027, with a one-year extension option. The $55 million draw is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The effective rate on the term loan is the sum of amortization of deferred financing costs of 0.052%, applicable margin of 2.00%, SOFR adjustment of 0.10%, and cap strike rate of 3.50%. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company successfully met its Sustainability KPI provisions under the revolver and term loan. Effective immediately, the applicable margin on our facility borrowings will decrease by 5 basis points.

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Urby Harborside Jersey City, NJ 85.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

85.0 % 5,067 4,391,122 867

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 180 154,859 860 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 145 Front at City Square Worcester, MA 100.0 % 365 304,936 835 2018 The Emery Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 1,167 963,549 826

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 The James Park Ridge, NJ 100.0 % 240 215,283 897 2021 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 100.0 % 197 203,716 1,034 2018 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Eastchester, NY 100.0 % 108 105,551 977 2016 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Metropolitan at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 130 124,237 956 2010 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

73.8 % 1,387 1,280,939 924

Operating Portfolio

85.2 % 7,621 6,635,610 871





Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 BLVD 425 $ 92 $ 54

$ 172 $ 71 BLVD 401 (607) (689)

(1,159) (1,247) Port Imperial Garage South 11 (16)

(15) (61) Port Imperial Retail South (5) 38

29 63 Other consolidated joint ventures (34) (23)

(65) (49) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $ (543) $ (636)

$ (1,038) $ (1,223) Depreciation in noncontrolling interests 737 714

1,458 1,426 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $ 194 $ 78

$ 420 $ 203 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 784 792

1,572 1,584 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $ 978 $ 870

$ 1,992 $ 1,787



Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, and EBIDAre or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent Costs, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent Costs ("EBITDAre")

The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents EBITDAre, because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

