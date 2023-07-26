Veris Residential Issues Clarification Regarding Scheduled Time for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Veris Residential, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 23:00 ET

Call and Webcast to be Held at 8:30 a.m. Easter Time on Thursday, July 27 

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its second quarter 2023 financial results webcast and conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The Company is providing this update to correct the time provided in the Company's second quarter 2023 earnings release. 

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

Replay: Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Veris Residential's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview

About Veris Residential, Inc.
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://www.verisresidential.com/.  

Investors
Anna Malhari
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]com

Media
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]com

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

