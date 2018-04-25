Verisart And Artsystems Partner To Bring Blockchain Certification To Leading Galleries And Major Artist Studios Worldwide

Under the terms of the agreement, Verisart and Artsystems will launch an integrated fine arts management and blockchain certification solution for its thousands of galleries, artist studios and foundations worldwide. The new service will enable customers to sign up via Artsystems and create secure and permanent certificates of authenticity without data re-entry or duplication.

Speaking at the New York Times Art Leaders Network Conference in Berlin, Robert Norton, Founder & CEO of Verisart, said, "As galleries and artists explore the benefits of applying blockchain standards to their businesses, our integrated solution with Artsystems makes it easier than ever to get started."

Each certificate is fully customizable and contains a unique QR code, blockchain record and web address adding to a fast-growing decentralized title registry for arts and collectibles.

"Verisart has built an elegant blockchain solution uniquely tailored for the fine art market and we're delighted to incorporate their API and bring CIDOC museum documentation standards and blockchain records to our software and services," said Doug Milford, Artsystems.

The news follows Verisart's announcement earlier this month of a new bronze hallmark powered by blockchain technology in association with DACS the leading non-for-profit organization for visual artists' rights management.

About Verisart

Verisart is the world's leading platform to certify and verify artworks and collectibles using blockchain technology. Verisart provides a decentralized title registry combining security, transparency and anonymity to increase trust and liquidity in the art market. The company binds museum grade certification standards, distributed ledger technology and image recognition under one platform and is used by prominent artists, galleries, museums and auction houses.

www.verisart.com

About Artsystems

Founded in 1989, Artsystems is the worldwide industry leader in art business management software for fine art galleries, private and corporate collections, and artist studios, foundations and estates. Artsystems also provides integrated websites and an iPad/iPhone app. In June, Artsystems is set to release its new online art management database software platform, Artsystem5 Online, which will integrate the Verisart Blockchain.

www.artsystems.com

