Verisart And Paddle8 Announce The Launch Of The P8Pass To Bring Blockchain Certification And Authentication Services To Auctions

By combining museum grade classification standards, blockchain certification and image verification, the P8Pass provides customers with a secure, permanent record accessible and verifiable at any time.

"P8Pass, developed in partnership with Verisart, has the potential to significantly reduce transaction costs for the trade with art & collectibles and broaden the market by including new buyers encouraged by authentication process simplicity and transaction safety offered by the P8Pass blockchain product, the risks traditionally being the primary reason for affluent consumers to stay away from the art trade," said Paddle8 co-founder and President Alexander Gilkes.

"The partnership with Paddle8 and the strategic support from The Native SA further extends our platform reach as the provider of choice for blockchain certification standards for leading artists and galleries and now auction partners worldwide," said Robert Norton, founder and CEO of Verisart.

"We're delighted to announce our investment and partnership with Verisart to launch this innovative new application of blockchain technology, which has the potential to disrupt the status quo by offering an unprecedented level of transparency into the art market," states Izabela Depczyk, founder and Executive Board Member of The Native SA.

About Verisart

Verisart is the world's leading platform to certify and verify artworks and collectibles using blockchain technology. Verisart provides a decentralized title registry combining security, transparency and anonymity to increase trust and liquidity in the art market. The company binds museum grade certification standards, distributed ledger technology and image recognition under one platform and is used by prominent artists, galleries, museums and auction houses.

www.verisart.com

About Paddle8

Founded in 2011, Paddle8 brings the tradition-bound auction world into the 21st century. Offering a seamless online process, Paddle8 makes collecting and selling art online an easy, efficient, and enjoyable experience. Paddle8 features specialist-curated auctions, nonprofit auctions, private and buy-now sales in the categories of Post-War and Contemporary Art, Prints and Multiples, Photographs, Street Art, and Collectibles. Paddle8 is especially proud to partner with more than 350 nonprofit organizations worldwide to present their benefit auctions to a global community of 500,000 collectors, helping each organization expand its fundraising results.

www.paddle8.com

About The Native SA

The Native SA is the Swiss-listed international technology and media company that enables our corporate clients around the world with the best-in-class e-commerce, data analytics and blockchain technologies, payment services, customer support, and content & digital marketing. We are the digital natives helping your business grow online and beyond.

www.thenative.ch

