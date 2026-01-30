Verisave Launches Credit Card Processing Fee Optimization Program For Professional Services Firms

Partner Network Offers Business Advisors, Consultants, CPAs, and Private Equity Firms a New Revenue Stream by Delivering Card Processing Optimization to Their Clients.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisave , a merchant account cost-reduction and consulting firm specializing in credit card processing fee optimization, today launched a new Partner Network , giving business advisors, CPAs, and private equity firms a powerful way to deliver cost savings to their clients. The network connects professional services firms with Verisave's proven credit card processing fee reduction service, which eliminates common junk fees and interchange overcharges without the need for time-consuming and expensive payments processor changes.

U.S. businesses overpay an estimated $40 billion annually on credit card processing based on analysis of Nilsson Report data. Businesses often don't realize; the fees are complex, opaque and rarely scrutinized by internal finance teams. Verisave's analysts work within a company's existing merchant account to optimize settings and remove unnecessary costs, typically reducing fees by 10 to 30 percent.

"We've eliminated over $3 billion in unnecessary costs for our clients, and now we're sharing that expertise with the trusted professionals who advise American businesses," said Jeremy Layton, CEO of Verisave. "The Partner Advantage Program is designed to be a simple, non-intrusive solution for advisors to help their clients control costs and unlock a new, recurring revenue stream for their own practices."

The Verisave Partner Advantage Program is designed for professionals with relationships to CFOs, controllers and finance leaders at businesses processing more than $150,000 monthly in card transactions. The service works across all industries, with B2B companies representing particularly strong candidates for savings due to higher interchange exposure.

A Simple Path to Client Savings and Recurring Revenue

Partners refer prospective clients.

Once Verisave's analysts qualify the referral, the partner receives an upfront payment up to $2,500.

If the referral becomes a client, the partner receives a matching payment, plus an ongoing 20 percent revenue share for the life of the client relationship.

Partners receive access to a dedicated portal to log referrals and download brandable collateral.

To learn more or join the program, visit verisave.com/partner-program

About Verisave

Verisave is a merchant account optimization firm that reduces credit card processing fees by 10-30% without requiring businesses to change processors. Unlike payment processors that facilitate transactions. Founded by CEO Jeremy Layton, a 25-year payments industry veteran, Verisave's clients include GoDaddy, B&H Photo and iHeartRadio. The company's proprietary process addresses costs that processor negotiations cannot reach, delivering results within 10 weeks with no upfront fees. Learn more at verisave.com.

