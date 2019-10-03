Verishop Selects Akeneo to Deliver Product Experience Excellence Amid Rapid Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce company Verishop has selected Akeneo as its product information management (PIM) solution provider to help the startup scale with speed and efficiency. From writing code to launching the online-shopping platform in just six months, Verishop was able to easily deploy Akeneo's PIM to manage product information for the 4,000 SKUs at launch — a number that has increased daily since.

"Akeneo's PIM solution helps us deliver on our promise of ensuring consistent product experiences across the entire purchase journey," said Jason Bosco, Verishop's vice president of technology. "We aim to be the go-to place for shoppers to rely on for brand and product discovery, paired with convenience and customer service."

Verishop was co-founded by former Snap Inc. CSO Imran Khan and former SVP of Amazon's Quidsi business Cate Khan with the goal of reinventing the online-shopping experience with a focus on convenience, curation and discovery. A true lifestyle brand, Verishop hand-selects products in the women's and men's fashion, beauty, and home categories from more than 300 global brands, while delivering a premium shopping experience with free one-day shipping and free returns.

Akeneo's tools have ensured that Verishop customers receive accurate, up-to-date, and consistent product descriptions when they shop, and that they are able to discover products matched to their specific needs. This improves conversion rates, reduces product returns, and enhances customer experience. The technology is trusted by brands including Sephora, Fossil, and Staples CA.

Verishop initially implemented Akeneo's community tools to improve the productivity of its catalog managers and soon upgraded to Akeneo's cloud-based SaaS enterprise solution. That allowed the company's managers to unlock advanced features including the ability to create reference titles that allow common product information such as color, care instructions and tax code to be shared among related products, and an enhanced rights management function that gave administrators security and control as Verishop expanded its team of product data managers.

Akeneo's enterprise PIM solution also features an AI-powered product data intelligence tool that automates SEO-ready product information curation and enrichment, saving catalog managers precious time and enabling faster time-to-market for new product launches. That nimbleness, paired with the ease of use for non-technical staff, was important to Verishop, and could be implemented swiftly and seamlessly into Verishop's rapidly growing online ecosystem.

About Verishop:

Verishop is an enhanced e-commerce platform that combines quality curation and discovery with best-in-class convenience. Driven by tech and rooted in retail, Verishop's mission is to build an ever-evolving platform that brings the joy back to online shopping. That comes with the commitment to free one-business-day shipping, free returns, and 24/7 customer support to make shopping for everyday luxuries even easier.

The online-shopping destination includes categories across all the stylish consumer's lifestyle needs and wants — from women's and men's fashion and accessories to beauty and home decor. Shoppers can find a wide selection of products hand-curated by an experienced retail team from more than 300 brands chosen with the quality-conscious millennial consumer in mind. Additional information can be found at https://verishop.com or on Instagram at https://instagram.com/verishop .

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM and product data intelligence solutions dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com.

