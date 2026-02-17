Verisk and S&P Global Energy Collaborate to Deliver Insurance-Adjusted Climate Risk Intelligence

Collaboration provides shared analytical foundation for helping to bridge the gap between sustainability, insurance and financial modeling for industries including banking, asset management, and real estate investment

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy expansion and transition markets, and a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced a new data-sharing collaboration designed to provide climate catastrophe exposure data and insights for the financial and insurance sectors. For the first time, powered by differentiating data from both companies, these sectors will be enabled to quantify the insured and uninsured financial impacts of future climate and near-term natural catastrophe events, creating a new industry benchmark for climate risk intelligence.

Catastrophic events such as the recent record-setting losses from natural hazards underscore the urgent need for robust, forward-looking risk analytics to safeguard assets and support sustainable growth. This collaboration between two leading risk and data analytics providers helps to fill a critical gap in the market—offering a strong, auditable foundation for both insurance and financial institutions to manage climate risk with greater precision than previously possible.

Through the collaboration, Verisk's physically based near-present climate catastrophe risk data will be integrated into S&P Global Sustainable1* Climanomics physical climate risk platform, to advance the capability to assess insured versus uninsured losses due to climate change. The introduction of insurance data fills a critical gap identified by regulatory authorities and emerging central bank stress tests.

Additionally, the S&P Global Sustainable1 climate-adjusted inland flood data will be incorporated with Verisk event simulations to generate a set of future-projected climate events modelled for the first time through 2050. This cutting edge dataset will be delivered through Touchstone®, Verisk's catastrophe risk modeling platform to translate the impact of climate change on flood event intensity and insurable loss, enabling estimation of future changes to portfolio risk due to climate change for insurers.

The combined Verisk and S&P Global Energy risk intelligence metrics will enable clients and other market participants to more effectively anticipate, adapt and perform with the ability to quantify, disclose, and manage exposure to financial impacts from physical hazards and climate risk. These joint solutions address risk intelligence gaps in the following industries:

Insurance: Reduces uncertainty and helps manage risk in underwriting future climate related flood exposure. Leading banks and insurers can utilize the platform to enhance portfolio stress testing, inform lending and underwriting strategies, and optimize capital allocation.

Reduces uncertainty and helps manage risk in underwriting future climate related flood exposure. Leading banks and insurers can utilize the platform to enhance portfolio stress testing, inform lending and underwriting strategies, and optimize capital allocation. Finance: Addresses rising regulatory and investor expectations for climate-risk disclosure and management. This collaboration delivers decision-grade data and actionable insights, enabling institutions to move beyond stress testing toward effective risk-mitigation and lending strategies. The integrated solution supports compliance with evolving requirements while proactively addressing investor demands for transparency and resilience.

Addresses rising regulatory and investor expectations for climate-risk disclosure and management. This collaboration delivers decision-grade data and actionable insights, enabling institutions to move beyond stress testing toward effective risk-mitigation and lending strategies. The integrated solution supports compliance with evolving requirements while proactively addressing investor demands for transparency and resilience. Asset Management: Expands climate and physical hazards risk analysis with decision-grade data to optimize portfolios and understand uninsured risk. For example, a global asset manager can leverage the solution to identify and mitigate climate-driven risks across its real estate holdings, supporting both regulatory compliance and long-term value creation.

Expands climate and physical hazards risk analysis with decision-grade data to optimize portfolios and understand uninsured risk. For example, a global asset manager can leverage the solution to identify and mitigate climate-driven risks across its real estate holdings, supporting both regulatory compliance and long-term value creation. Real Estate: Provides comprehensive insights with robust modeling capabilities to understand insured and uninsured risk and identify growth opportunities.

"Financial institutions are under pressure to quantify climate risk with accuracy and transparency," said Rob Newbold, President of Verisk Catastrophe and Risk Solutions. "By combining Verisk's state-of-the-art catastrophe models with S&P Global Energy's climate risk analytics, we're empowering the market with a credible, and auditable foundation for strategic decisions addressing climate and physical risks."

Clients of S&P Global Energy and Verisk will be able to stress test their portfolios, evaluate climate objectives compliance, and navigate solvency and capital efficiency challenges with greater agility and confidence.

"We're committed to innovation, and we're excited to offer this new risk solution to our clients and the marketplace to help them model and mitigate physical risks," said Thomas Yagel, Head of Sustainable1, S&P Global Energy Horizons. "Together, we're helping clients increasingly move from reactive climate-related compliance to proactive resilience—setting a new standard for how the industry approaches risk in a changing world."

Climate risk intelligence helps businesses build resilience, protect communities, and inform policy amid rising natural catastrophes.

This partnership positions Verisk and S&P Global Energy to serve insurers, banks, asset managers, real estate investors, and corporates seeking advanced risk solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/solutions/physical-climate-risk-solutions

*S&P Global Sustainable1 has a new home at S&P Global Energy Horizons, home to S&P Global's comprehensive energy expansion and sustainability intelligence. S&P Global Energy, prior to November 13, 2025, was known as S&P Global Commodity Insights.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

Media contacts:

Verisk

Mary Keller +1 339-832-7048, [email protected]

S&P Global Energy

Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Energy and Verisk