Verisk's Robert L. Andrews Named Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Board Member of the Year

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) presented Robert L. Andrews, vice president and chief field operations officer at Verisk, with the prestigious Board Member of the Year Award at the 2019 National Disaster Resilience Conference. This award is presented to board members who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and made significant contributions to the advancement of disaster safety.

Andrews has nationwide operational oversight of all Verisk commercial property field data collection, including survey service (commercial property), public protection, building code, community rating system, and technical training. He joined ISO, a Verisk business, in 1995 and has served as regional manager, regional vice president, and vice president of ISO Community Hazard Mitigation.

"Robert's commitment to the case for strong building codes and standards is unparalleled. Since joining the board in 2016, his experience and insights have been invaluable," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "His collaborative nature, contributions, and expertise not only strengthen the FLASH partnership, they also strengthen future building performance and the disaster resilience community."

Verisk performs site inspections on more than 350,000 commercial properties a year, continually refreshing a database of more than 3.7 million commercial properties to ensure it is accurate, complete, and current. Property insurers use the data to assess risk.

"ISO Community Hazard Mitigation actively works with fire departments, building departments, water suppliers, and municipalities with our Public Protection Classification [PPC®], Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule [BCEGS®], water outreach, and emergency communication center review programs," said Andrews. "The participation and partnership of organizations like FLASH can help support the common goal of safer communities."

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and man-made disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO / Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221-SAFE (7233), and following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

