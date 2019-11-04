Verismic Software Launches Rebrand to Syxsense and New Product Offerings, Reinforcing its Mission to Strengthen Endpoint Security

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismic Software, a global leader in IT- and security-management solutions, announced today a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of its products and messaging. This major initiative makes Syxsense the world's first IT and security-solution provider to offer patch management, vulnerability scans, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities in a single console.

Syxsense has created innovative and intuitive technology that sees-–and knows—everything, making it able to secure every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps security teams predict and root out threats before they happen—and to swiftly make them disappear when they do.

"Syxsense combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen," commented Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense.

"By owning an IT management tool, IT professionals can patch to reduce the risk of a problem," Leonard continued. "By owning an EDR tool, you can monitor a breach and quarantine a device. By combining both, Syxsense allows IT and security teams to eliminate many breaches by patching, track and quarantine potential breaches, and then remediate the environment after a security event—all in real-time."

At the heart of the rollout is Syxsense Manage, a cloud-native offering that does the heavy lifting by collecting and collating a library of patches and updates. This allows IT professionals to deploy updates with AI-driven natural language and voice control. When the need arises, users have access to dashboards, query builders, and remote-control functions that provide insight into device health, inventory, and timelines allowing IT managers to troubleshoot and diagnose issues.

Syxsense Manage, therefore, becomes the IT managers' "endpoint everything," allowing them to see and manage all endpoints both inside and outside the network as well as in the cloud, with coverage for all major operating systems and endpoints, including IoT devices, physical and virtual devices, and all major cloud vendors. More importantly, they can complete day-to-day tasks and updates with ease and efficiency.

The companion offering, Syxsense Secure, brings together endpoint management and security for greater efficiency and collaboration between IT management and security teams responsible for protecting businesses from cyber-attacks. It is the only cloud-native product on the market that truly combines endpoint management and endpoint security into a single unified offering. What's more, it is tailored to the exact needs of companies that have limited resources and consolidated IT management and security functions in the same department.

Syxsense Secure includes proactive, always-on monitoring for malicious processes, automated device quarantine, real-time alerting, and live data that delivers insights in real-time to provide even greater visibility into the health of all the endpoints across your network. It is built on endpoint management technology that creates a baseline defense against known threats by ensuring devices are current with the latest software updates and security patches. This provides total visibility into the enterprise and eliminates blind spots so security managers can immediately detect anomalies that indicate an imminent or active threat.

By analyzing endpoint activity, Syxsense Secure predicts threats before they become breaches. Built on real-time, always-on endpoint monitoring, when breaches do happen, Syxsense knows how the attack entered the environment, how it spread, which data, files, and devices were impacted, and whether the threat has been neutralized in its entirety to prevent future vulnerabilities.

"Organizations are now able to combine and strengthen cybersecurity and IT management across their enterprise, enabling IT-SecOps convergence and digital transformation, improving enterprise performance while reducing the cost of cybersecurity," concluded Leonard. "The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud, the overarching platform for Secure and Manage, provides multiple industry-proven capabilities in a single dashboard to simplify cybersecurity management and better protect people, businesses and assets from evolving cyber threats."

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. https://www.syxsense.com

