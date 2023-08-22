Verismo Therapeutics and University of Pennsylvania Discover Two Novel Binders Targeting CD19; Enter Licensing Agreement

News provided by

Verismo Therapeutics

22 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Groundbreaking discovery to be used as basis for Verismo's SynKir-310 to target blood cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with the University of Pennsylvania for worldwide exclusive rights for two newly discovered anti-CD19 binders.

The newly discovered binders are a result of the sponsored research agreement between Verismo and the University of Pennsylvania that was executed in 2022. Donald Siegel, MD, PhD's lab utilized his state-of-the-art phage display technique to discover two anti-CD19 binders with high activity. Verismo will utilize one of these binders, DS191, as the basis for its SynKIR-310 product, a KIR-CAR T cell immunotherapy therapeutic for blood cancer, while reserving both binders for potential future partnering.

"Our team at Verismo is thrilled to announce the discovery of these two groundbreaking anti-CD19 binders," said Dr. Laura Johnson, Chief Scientific Officer at Verismo. "These findings have the potential to significantly impact the field of immunotherapy, allowing us to develop more precise and effective treatments for patients in need."

With its pioneering capabilities in binder discovery for cell therapy, Verismo is at the forefront of driving innovation and success in this transformative field. Their commitment to excellence, research-driven approach, and dedication to supporting client needs position them as an invaluable partner for companies and institutions involved in advancing cell-based therapies.

Verismo plans to submit an IND for its SynKIR-310 product, which utilizes the DS191 binder, by the end of 2023 and to seek collaborations with key industry partners. Moving forward, Verismo also plans to initiate discovery of binders towards additional immune-oncology targets.

"We are thrilled to unveil the groundbreaking discovery of two novel CD19 binders," said Dr. Bryan Kim, CEO of Verismo. "As we move forward, we are eager to forge strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations who share our vision for advancing precision medicine. Together, we can harness the potential of these CD19 binders to develop transformative therapies that provide targeted and personalized solutions to patients in need. We welcome collaboration opportunities and look forward to shaping the future of cancer treatment through innovative partnerships."

For additional information on Verismo, its recent discoveries, or partnership opportunities, please visit www.verismotherapeutics.com 

About the KIR-CAR Platform 
The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acting as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells, aids additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those refractory to traditional CAR T cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need."

About Verismo Therapeutics
Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, on track to bring its first asset into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com 

Media contact: Alyson Kuritz, alyson@0to5.com

SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics

