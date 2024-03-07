Verismo Therapeutics Announces Opening of Second Clinical Site for STAR-101 Phase 1 Trial

Clinical-stage CAR-T company is actively recruiting patients to evaluate SynKIR™-110, a new treatment candidate for ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics , a clinical-stage CAR-T company developing the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that it has activated a second clinical site for its STAR-101 Phase 1 clinical trial at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

STAR-101 is a multi-center clinical trial designed to evaluate Verismo Therapeutic's lead candidate, SynKIR™-110, for the treatment of mesothelin-overexpressing ovarian cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

"This milestone marks the steady progress towards our goal of bringing SynKIR™-110 to as many patients as possible," said Dr. Bryan Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Verismo Therapeutics. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Dr. Mehmet Altan at MD Anderson to bring us closer to that goal."

Verismo achieved clearance from the FDA to initiate this multi-center clinical trial for SynKIR™-110 and has partnered with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania as the first clinical site.

Verismo has previously announced that SynKIR™-110 received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesotheliomas.

For more information about the STAR-101 clinical trial, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05568680 .

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acts as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells using additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell functional persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to potentially provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its first asset SynKIR™-110 under investigation in a first-in-human clinical trial. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

CONTACT: Raymond Luke, [email protected]

