Verismo Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at AACR 2024

Presentation Details

Title: Evaluating the relationship of affinity, functional avidity, and in vivo potency in KIR-CAR T cells

Abstract Number: 6332

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9th: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Jun Xu, PhD

Description: We have previously shown that a novel killer immunoglobulin receptor (KIR)-based CAR expressed in T cells as a multichain receptor with DAP12 (KIR-CAR T) has enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to conventional second-generation CAR T cells in several preclinical solid tumor models suggesting that this platform may show better activity in aggressive lymphoma. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the relationship of affinity, functional avidity, and in vivo potency of novel CD19 binders in a KIR-based CAR T cell. This study paves the way for developing an improved CD19-specific KIR-CAR T cell therapy for treating pts with B-cell malignancies.

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel combined activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. It also enables sustained chimeric receptor expression and improves KIR-CAR T cell long term function. This results in prolonged T cell functional persistence and leads to regression of solid tumors in preclinical models that are resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with many additional emerging technologies to potentially provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its first asset SynKIR™-110 currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial [NCT05568680] and its second asset, SynKIR™-310 targeting CD19-expressing r/r NHL, is currently under IND review by the FDA. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for treating advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies, areas of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

