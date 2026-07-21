Verismo Therapeutics Expands KIR-CAR Solid Tumor Treatment Pipeline with Novel Binder Developed at Penn Targeting Claudin 6 (CLDN6)

Verismo's KIR-CAR pipeline now spans two solid tumor antigens: mesothelin, targeted by the clinical-stage SynKIR™-110 in the STAR-101 Phase 1 trial, and CLDN6, targeted by a new preclinical program

Second binder discovered in collaboration with University of Pennsylvania, following the successful clinical transition of DS191 binder used in SynKIR™-310, now in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 trial

Mesothelin and CLDN6 unlock standalone and combination solid tumor-targeting potential on the KIR-CAR platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage multi-chain CAR T cell therapy company pioneering a novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced a new preclinical KIR-CAR program targeting the clinically validated Claudin 6 (CLDN6) antigen to treat CLDN6-expressing solid tumors via a novel binder developed at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine (Penn) through a Verismo-sponsored research agreement. The program is designed to complement Verismo's lead solid tumor asset SynKIR™-110, which targets mesothelin antigen and is currently being evaluated at multiple sites in the U.S. in the STAR-101 Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05568680). The new CLDN6 novel binder is the second binder discovered in collaboration with Penn. The first binder, DS191, is used in SynKIR™-310, which is being evaluated in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 trial for treating patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NCT06544265).

"Penn has been a foundational scientific partner for Verismo, particularly in the development of novel binders to advance our multi-chain KIR-CAR platform," said Laura Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Verismo Therapeutics. "We are excited to expand our preclinical assets with CLDN6 for targeting solid tumors in cancers with high unmet needs, especially as a complement to our lead candidate SynKIR™-110, which recently reported positive early clinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting, for advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. Our goal is simple: to make life better for patients with cancer who have run out of options."

Recent clinical advancements have established CLDN6 as a validated solid tumor target for CAR T cells, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific immune therapies demonstrating anti-tumor activity across multiple CLDN6-positive cancers.¹ CLDN6 has emerged as a promising target for next-generation immunotherapies due to its expression in a variety of cancers and its limited or absent expression in healthy adult tissues. Improving the persistence and durability of response — a leading cause of CAR T failure in solid tumors — has been identified as the next major hurdle in the field, a challenge that the design of Verismo's multi-chain KIR-CAR platform is built to address.

About the CLDN6 Binder Discovery and Verismo-Penn Collaboration

Our new preclinical program is built around a novel CLDN6-directed binder discovered at Penn through a Verismo-sponsored research agreement. The binder was identified by Prof. Donald Siegel, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Verismo's Scientific Advisory Board and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Founding Director of the Division of Transfusion Medicine & Therapeutic Pathology at Penn. Dr. Siegel previously led the discovery of Verismo's DS191 binder.

"CLDN6 is one of the most compelling tumor-specific antigens to emerge in solid tumor immunotherapy, with highly restricted expression in healthy adult tissues and clinically validated activity across multiple solid tumor cancers," said Dr. Siegel. "We identified this CLDN6 binder through the same rigorous in-house discovery approach that produced the DS191 binder now being used to treat patients in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 SynKIR™-310 trial. We look forward to continuing our work with Verismo to expand the potential impacts of the multi-chain KIR-CAR platform across different cancers with unmet need."

Bryan Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Verismo Therapeutics, said, "Pairing the CLDN6 antigen with Verismo's multi-chain KIR-CAR architecture is a deliberate strategy designed to address challenges that have limited prior CLDN6-directed (and other solid-tumor) approaches. We are fortunate to be working with Dr. Siegel and the outstanding research team at Penn to assess the potential for our multi-chain KIR-CAR platform to overcome the limitations of current CAR T therapies in the treatment of solid tumors."

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was specifically developed to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell-associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain T cell therapy that has shown highly effective solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant animal models with hard-to-treat tumors. Using NK cell-derived killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) and DAP12 to split the target binding and T cell activation signals provides a novel paired immune-receptor activation that is independent from CD3 signaling and works independently of co-stimulation. KIR-CAR enables sustained cell receptor expression in T cells, and induces deeper, more durable tumor treatments. Together, this multi-chain cell signaling platform provides the potential to deliver effective patient treatments by eliminating the constant background activation and early T cell exhaustion observed in conventional single-chain CAR T therapy, with potential to treat patients with both solid and hematologic tumors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

Editor's Note: Penn has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property to Verismo. Penn has received, and may receive in the future, funding for research and development of certain Verismo products. Penn and Dr. Siegel have received, and may receive in the future, financial benefits related to the licensing of certain Penn intellectual property to Verismo.

References:

¹ Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. Claudin proteins as emerging therapeutic targets for solid tumours. 2026. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41568-026-00913-3

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SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics