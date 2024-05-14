Verismo Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance from the FDA for SynKIR™-310 in Relapsed/Refractory B-cell NHL

The study brings together Verismo's proprietary SynKIR™ platform and novel CD19 binder to

treat CAR-naïve and post-CAR relapsed patients with B-cell NHL

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company developing the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that it has received a notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the Phase 1 clinical trial of SynKIR™-310 for the investigation of NHL may proceed.

The Phase 1 trial, named CELESTIAL-301, will assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of SynKIR™-310 in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (B-cell NHL), including Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). The study will enroll patients who previously received CAR T therapy but who have since relapsed or become refractory to it as well as patients who never received CAR T therapy.

CELESTIAL-301 trial seeks to address several areas of high unmet medical need. Commercially approved CAR T cell therapies have shown impressive high initial response rates in blood cancers. Over time, however, these therapies result in relapse in an estimated 40-50% of patients1. Such relapses are in part due to lack of long-term T cell effector function and persistence. There are currently very limited treatment options for patients with r/r DLBCL who relapse following treatment with commercial CAR T cell therapies. Ongoing clinical investigations into new and/or salvage therapies for these patients have not yet addressed the unmet medical need.

SynKIR™-310 relies on Verismo's unique KIR-CAR platform and proprietary CD19 binder (DS191). The binder was developed specifically for the KIR-CAR platform technology to enable treatment of B-cell associated disorders and malignancies. SynKIR™-310 is directed by DS191 to target a similar epitope of CD19 as the commercially approved CAR T therapies, with the added potential to prolong the anti-tumor T cell function and persistence. Verismo's co-founders Dr. Donald Siegel and Dr. Michael Milone are co-inventors of the binder.

"Verismo Therapeutics is uniquely positioned with SynKIR™-310 to address the significant challenges in treating relapsed/refractory B-cell NHL. This includes cases where patients have relapsed after receiving approved CAR T therapies," stated Dr. Laura Johnson, Chief Scientific Officer of Verismo Therapeutics. "The SynKIR™-310 technology is designed to enhance the anti-tumor activity and extend the efficacy of T cells. This could potentially improve persistence and prevent early disease relapse in patients with aggressive lymphomas. SynKIR™-310 could be especially beneficial for patients that relapsed after previous infusions of CAR T cell therapies."

Verismo plans to initiate the CELESTIAL-301 clinical trial in the second half of 2024. This trial will mark the company's second clinical study investigating the KIR-CAR platform technology, which harnesses the power of natural NK cell receptors and aims to shift the paradigm of T cell therapies. Verismo's leading pipeline, SynKIR™-110, is currently being investigated in Phase 1 clinical trial (STAR-101) [NCT05568680] at two sites with plans to open additional sites in 2024.

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel combined activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. It also enables sustained chimeric receptor expression and improves KIR-CAR T cell long term function. This results in prolonged T cell functional persistence and leads to regression of solid tumors and blood cancers in preclinical models that are resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with many additional emerging technologies to potentially provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its first asset SynKIR™-110 currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial and its second asset, SynKIR™-310 to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial later in 2024. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for treating advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies, areas of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

1 Blood Adv (2020) 4 (22): 5607-5615 https://doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2020003001;

Biol Blood Marrow Transplant (2019) 25(11): e344-e351 https:doi.org/10.1016/j.bbmt.2019.06.036;

Front Pediatr (2024) 11. https://doi.org/10.3389/fped.2023.1305657

CONTACT:

Pavel Aprelev

[email protected]

SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics