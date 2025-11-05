Verismo Therapeutics to Announce Upcoming Presentations at SITC and ASH Annual Meetings

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company developing a novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced its participation at the upcoming Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting and American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2025 Annual Meeting. The company will present new preclinical and translational data supporting the advancement of its clinical pipelines, SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310.

The company's presentations will include:

SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

November 7-9, 2025 – Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

Verismo's team will deliver three presentations:

An oral and a poster presentation on new preclinical in vitro and in vivo results to investigate functionality, safety and tumor killing of SynKIR™-110, Verismo's lead pipeline targeting mesothelin Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor 2-3 Abstract Number: 298 Abstract Title: A Novel NK-cell based Split-Signaling Killer Immunoglobulin Receptor (KIR)-Based CAR T Targeting Mesothelin, SynKIR-110, Shows Increased Safety Profile and Increased Efficacy in vitro and in vivo Presenting Author: Nora Yucel, PhD Oral Session Title: Oral Abstract Session 2 Oral Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025: 4:45PM - 5:00PM Poster Session Title: Exhibits and Poster Viewing Poster Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov 8, 2025: 12:15 - 1:45 PM, 5:10 - 6:35 PM



A poster presentation on immunohistochemistry (IHC) detection of mesothelin to support further development of CAR T cell therapy in cholangiocarcinoma. Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Abstract Number: 1238 Abstract Title: Histopathologic analysis of mesothelin expression in cholangiocarcinoma supports inclusion in biomarker-targeted clinical trials Presenting Author: Adina Vultur, PhD Session Title: Exhibits & Poster Viewing Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025: 12:15 - 1:45 PM, 5:10 - 6:35 PM



A poster presentation highlighting key considerations for ensuring the timely release of patient materials to support clinical development. Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Abstract Number: 591 Abstract Title: The Need for Speed Without Compromising Quality in Manufacturing Autologous Cell Therapy Products Presenting Author: Jacqueline Stief Session Title: Exhibits and Poster Viewing Session Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025: 12:1 5- 1:45 PM, 5:35 – 7 PM



ASH 2025 Annual Meeting

December 6-9, 2025 – Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Verismo's team will deliver a poster presentation highlighting the potent antitumor activity of SynKIR™-310, a novel CD19-targeted KIR-CAR T cell therapy, in a preclinical mouse model.

Location: Orange County Convention Center - West Halls B3-B4

Orange County Convention Center - West Halls B3-B4 Abstract Number: 4103

4103 Abstract Title: SynKIR™-310 split-signaling based KIR-CAR T cell therapy achieves faster and deeper anti-B cell tumor efficacy with reduced cytokine levels

SynKIR™-310 split-signaling based KIR-CAR T cell therapy achieves faster and deeper anti-B cell tumor efficacy with reduced cytokine levels Presenting Author: Megan Blair, PhD

Megan Blair, PhD Session Title: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II

702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy that has shown highly effective prolonged solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant preclinical animal models with challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel paired activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. KIR-CAR enables sustained chimeric receptor expression with improved long-term CAR T cell function and decreased T cell exhaustion. This results in CAR T cell resistance to tumor immunosuppression, prolonged functional persistence and improved tumor elimination. Together, this platform provides the potential for improving CAR T treatment in both solid and hematologic tumors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

