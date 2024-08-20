VeriSource Services, Inc. Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriSource Services, Inc. ("VSI") experienced a data security incident that involved personal information belonging to employees and dependents of companies that use VSI's services and has provided notice of this incident to impacted individuals.

On February 28, 2024, VSI became aware of unusual activity on its network environment. Upon discovering this activity, VSI immediately took steps to secure their network and launched an investigation with the assistance of independent cybersecurity experts. The investigation subsequently revealed that certain personal information was acquired without authorization on February 27, 2024. VSI then commenced a comprehensive review of the affected data to determine whether any personal information may have been affected. On August 12, 2024, that review concluded and VSI confirmed that certain personal information was involved. VSI then took steps to notify impacted individuals of the incident as quickly as possible.

Based on the investigation, the affected information may have included names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

As soon as the incident was discovered, VSI took the steps referenced above. VSI notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable. VSI also notified the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and consumer reporting agencies of this incident. VSI is also taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

VSI is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on August 20, 2024 VSI mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which VSI had identifiable address information. The notice sent to impacted individuals provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals could utilize to protect their information including the opportunity to enroll in complimentary identity protection services through IDX.

VSI has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-877-201-0015. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through IDX. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

SOURCE VeriSource Services, Inc.