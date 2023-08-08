Verista Announces New Partnership with Sware to Transform Digital Validation in the Life Sciences Industry

News provided by

Verista

08 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology services company offering specialized solutions for the life sciences industry, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Sware. This collaboration underscores Verista's commitment to its clients to provide advanced and innovative digital validation solutions, helping them realize Pharma 4.0.

By incorporating Sware's Res_Q platform, clients can enhance, streamline, and optimize the flow of content and data, effectively addressing the challenges posed by static documents and disjointed workflows in the validation discipline. Together, Verista services and Res_Q provide a powerful combination, offering customers a comprehensive and efficient risk-based approach to validation processes in the life sciences industry.

"In this partnership, Verista will drive the efficient execution of digital transformations with Res_Q enabling clients to modernize their processes and leverage the latest regulated technologies in compliant ways," says Manny Soman, CEO of Verista. "We are delighted that Verista and Sware share the same goal to reduce and manage validation efforts while helping clients unleash the full potential of digital transformation to bring their products to market more quickly and safely."

"Digitizing the validation process is crucial for compliance-focused life sciences companies to be able to meet stringent global regulatory requirements, but digitizing processes means much more than putting paper processes on glass," says Bryan Ennis, Co-Founder and CEO of Sware. "Our partnership with Verista couples our deep digital technology expertise with robust industry experience to deliver the most comprehensive, intelligent and digital validation solutions on the market today."

ABOUT VERISTA
Verista is a leading business, technology and compliance company that enables clients to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution. Verista's experts continually deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle in the areas of enterprise and lab solutions, technology solutions, manufacturing solutions, and regulatory compliance and product management.

ABOUT SWARE
Sware is changing how the life sciences industry manages validation – helping companies deliver safer therapies through better technology. Sware provides one validation solution crafted specifically for the entire life sciences industry. Res_Q by Sware automates validation – effortlessly navigating through each step of the validation process for both GxP and non-GxP systems.

SOURCE Verista

Also from this source

Verista Announces the Appointments of New Chairman of the Board and Head of Growth & Business Development

Verista to Speak at ISPE Delaware Valley Chapter Symposium on Pharma 4.0

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.