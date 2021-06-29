Verista Names Susan Najjar As Vice President, Marketing

As a member of the Verista executive leadership team, Najjar's marketing team will drive marketing analytics, research and reporting. Critical to this newly created role will be Najjar's focus on the ongoing development of the Verista brand and elevation of the company's digital marketing platform.

In her new role as VP of Marketing, Susan Najjar will focus on the ongoing development of the Verista brand.

Prior to joining Verista, Najjar was Global Marketing Director, Market Access, Patient Support, Patient Safety and Phase IV Solutions for Labcorp. She previously served as Global Marketing Director for Sciformix and Thermo Fisher Scientific and held management positions with Sun Microsystems and Deloitte & Touche Consulting.

"Sue has a compelling background, with extensive marketing leadership experience and the ability to drive marketing strategies designed to create great experiences for both our colleagues and our clients," says Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "With her leadership strengths and marketing and engineering background, Sue will certainly impact Verista's market visibility and brand."

Najjar earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a master's degree in biochemical engineering from Tufts University. She went on to obtain her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Verista

Verista offers transformative business and technology solutions to the life science industry, enabling its clients to improve lives. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista acquired Hawkins Point in 2021. Verista's clients trust the company's 500+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, Wayne, Pennsylvania and Westford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

About Lightview CapitalTM

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://lightviewcapital.com/.



CONTACT: Patty Pologruto, [email protected]

SOURCE Verista

Related Links

http://www.verista.com

