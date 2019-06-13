Veristor and Exabeam Partner to Provide the Security Intelligence that Helps Enterprises Detect, Investigate and Respond to Cyberattacks

ATLANTA and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, today announced that Veristor has joined the Exabeam Partner Program. As an authorized Exabeam solution partner, Veristor will offer the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) for next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) and machine learning-powered user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). This will enable enterprises seeking security intelligence to more rapidly and efficiently detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks.

"Exabeam has perfected its SIEM solution for the unlimited data collection, advanced analytics, and incident response that enterprises need for modern cyber threat detection and response," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "Together, we will be delivering a new level of security intelligence for customers that want to be able to detect complex threat attacks and act quickly through automated and orchestrated incident response."

"As a truly advanced provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, Veristor is an ideal partner for Exabeam," said Mark McDaniel, Channel Account Director, Exabeam. "Together, we can help enterprises investigate and respond to security events in minutes, not days, and enable security operations center analysts to work smarter. They are a welcome addition to our Exabeam Partner Program."

Veristor has added the Exabeam SMP to its portfolio of IT security products and services that help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur.

Offered as a hosted cloud offering or on-premises solution, the Exabeam SMP provides a data lake, behavioral analytics, case management, security orchestration and incident response automation. Organizations can directly ingest data from dozens of popular cloud-based services, eliminating the need to route cloud data to on-premises data centers. Behavioral analytics improve detection by identifying advanced threats, while response playbooks increase security operations center (SOC) productivity through incident remediation automation using pre-built connectors to IT and security applications, regardless of where the applications are deployed. For more information, visit: https://www.exabeam.com/product.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We empower enterprises to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks more efficiently so their security operations and insider threat teams can work smarter. Security organizations no longer have to live with excessive logging fees, missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, or manual investigations and remediation. With the Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, and automate incident response, both on-premises or in the cloud. Exabeam Smart Timelines, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

