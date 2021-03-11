Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs Partner with HashiCorp to Automate Cloud Infrastructure for Operations, Security, Networking and Application Delivery

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Forty8Fifty Labs, the DevOps and software development subsidiary of Veristor, today announced a partnership with HashiCorp, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. Using HashiCorp's innovative automation technology, Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs deliver cloud infrastructure solutions that fuel the shift to a cloud operating model with automation for operations, security, networking and application delivery.

"HashiCorp gives us the powerful automation needed to unlock the cloud operating model to deliver applications faster, enable true self-service and optimize DevOps practices," said Steve Bishop, Veristor CTO, and Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs. "HashiCorp is a core component of our cloud-powered solutions. We use HashiCorp across our DevOps development processes and cloud-powered infrastructure solutions to automate cloud provisioning, compliance and management while also protecting sensitive data based on user and workload identity."

"Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs are uniquely skilled at helping organizations shift to a cloud operating model with the expertise and experience to optimize infrastructure, ensure security and deliver applications faster," said Michelle Graff, Global Channel Chief, HashiCorp. "We welcome them to the HashiCorp Partner ecosystem to build, deliver and support our joint customer leveraging HashiCorp enterprise software solutions. Like HashiCorp, they are focused on helping enterprises shift to the cloud quickly and securely."

HashiCorp delivers a suite of solutions that deliver cloud infrastructure automation for operations, security, networking and application delivery. Each of HashiCorp's solutions – including Terraform™, which provides reproducible infrastructure as code, Vault™, which protects sensitive data, Consul™, which automates service-based networking in the cloud, and Nomad™, which deploys and manages any containerized, legacy or batch application – are available as part of the suite of field-proven cloud and DevOps solutions from Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs. For more information, visit: https://veristor.com/devops.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

