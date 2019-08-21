Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs Partner with Sonatype to Accelerate the Development and Delivery of Open Source Governance

ATLANTA and FULTON, Md., Aug 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Forty8Fifty Labs, the DevOps and software development subsidiary of Veristor, today announced a partnership with Sonatype, the inventors of software supply chain automation. By using the Sonatype Nexus Platform in their strategic open source DevOps projects, Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs' customers can innovate faster and mitigate security risks throughout the application development lifecycle.

"Sonatype provides open source intelligence and automated governance for the faster delivery of secure applications," said Steve Bishop, Veristor CTO, and Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs. "Their Nexus Platform automates governance while helping to mitigate security vulnerabilities and enforce policies across the entire DevOps pipeline. We are pleased to join their ecosystem of partners as we work together to speed the release cycle of secure applications."

"Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs are a valued addition to our ecosystem of strategic delivery partners," said Tyler Shields, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Sonatype. "Like Sonatype, both companies are deeply committed to furthering DevOps and DevSecOps, and their customer reach make them ideally suited to help expand the footprint of the Nexus Platform across enterprises. They are a welcome addition to our partner network."

The Nexus Platform automatically enforces open source governance and controls risk across every phase of the software development lifecycle. Fueled by Nexus Intelligence which includes in-depth security, license, and quality information on millions of open source components across dozens of ecosystems, the platform precisely identifies open source risk and provides expert remediation guidance, empowering developers to innovate faster. Only Nexus secures your perimeter and every phase of your software development, including production, by continuously monitoring for new risk based on your open source policies. Veristor and Forty8Fifty Labs offer the Sonatype Nexus Platform as part of their suite of DevOps and IT security products and services for the faster innovation and delivery of secure applications.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype's Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from Accel Partners, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs and TPG. Learn more at www.sonatype.com.

