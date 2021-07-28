Veristor and Network Data Systems Partner to Deliver Managed Services for Secure Networking

ATLANTA and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Network Data Systems (NDS) today announced that the companies are partnering to deliver business critical network managed services for organizations that require a secure and fully-managed solution across their networking lifecycle - including options for managed unified communications, SD-WAN, and Wireless.

Deloitte research shows that at much at 80% of IT's time is spent on resolving problems, rather than moving new strategic projects forward. Managed services can help IT overcome this challenge, by delivering the expert resources IT needs to securely manage critical operations, such as networking. Veristor, with network managed services support from NDS, is now providing comprehensive networking services including proactive monitoring, fault isolation, and incident management along with performance and configuration management that is fully supported with a US-based team of skilled network engineers.

"Network management is an increasingly complex and time-consuming component of today's IT enterprise and it can often drain time-to-value for other IT projects," said Matt Bynum, Director of Technology Services, Veristor. "Yet the network is also the critical heart of business and without it, productivity, application availability, and business continuity can fail. With our new network managed service, customers can now outsource this tedious, yet critical, piece of their IT infrastructure, knowing it will be cared for with expert precision, so they can get back to the strategic work they need to focus on."

"Our partnership with Veristor will give our mutual customers the one-stop resource they need to enhance and secure their networking operations," said Patrick Sweeney, Vice President of Client Solutions, Network Data Systems. "Together, we are delivering world-class, compliant managed networking services so customers can have the confidence they need that their strategic networking infrastructure is managed, secured and optimized to enhance business performance."

The new Veristor Network Managed Services offering is now offered as part of the Veristor suite of managed services, which also includes Backup-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, Office 365-as-a-Service and Storage-as-a-Service. Each service offering is designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology and hands-on 24x7 engineering expertise. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/services/managed-services.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

About NDS

Network Data Systems (NDS) is the IT industry's best-kept secret. A world-class specialist in providing IT infrastructure services, including professional, managed, and UCaaS capabilities. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, IL, channel partners trust NDS to help them serve some of the nation's largest and most complex corporations and government agencies. For more information visit: https://www.network-data.com.

