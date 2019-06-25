Veristor and OneLogin Partner to Build Secure, Seamless Experiences for Customer Enterprises

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and OneLogin , the industry leader in Unified Access Management (UAM), today announced a partner relationship for the delivery of OneLogin's UAM platform which delivers a secure and seamless experience for enterprises that need to access applications and data, anytime and everywhere.

"Enterprise complexity can cause fragmented environments which slow down user productivity and stand in the way of seamless, centralized access to both on-premises and cloud applications," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "With OneLogin, we can break down the barriers that create bottlenecks by empowering users with a simple, single sign-on capability backed by secure identity and access management. We're pleased to be a partner in their channel ecosystem."

"With Veristor's wide range of solutions and services, our unique combined set of offerings will truly elevate the security posture of today's businesses," said Matt Hurley, VP Global Channels, Strategic Alliances, and Professional Services at OneLogin. "We are pleased to add Veristor to the OneLogin partner program, Accelerate. Together, we will help our mutual customers enable the secure, seamless experiences they need to improve productivity and access."

OneLogin is the industry's leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. Through the OneLogin UAM platform, organizations can centralize access across the enterprise while supporting the rapidly changing needs of the hybrid enterprise with security, reliability, and control for all data, devices and users. For more information, visit: https://www.onelogin.com/product .

Veristor is offering the OneLogin UAM platform as part of its suite of IT security products and services which help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About OneLogin

OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , the OneLogin blog , Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

