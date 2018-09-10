Veristor and SentinelOne Strike Partnership to Deliver Endpoint Protection Providing Autonomous Detection, Response and Remediation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced a partnership to help prevent security threats at the endpoint. As a result of the partnership, Veristor will provide SentinelOne's next-generation endpoint protection platform to customers seeking to improve their threat risk profile on endpoint systems without impacting end-user productivity.

"SentinelOne delivers a uniquely effective endpoint security solution which uses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate detection, response and remediation, making endpoint security easier and more comprehensive," said Jorge Alago, Lead Security Architect, Veristor. "By offering protection from file-based malware, scripts, weaponized documents, lateral movement, file-less malware and even zero-day threats, it is an effective and powerful solution for protecting risky end-user computers and devices that connect to the corporate network."

"Veristor is a sophisticated solution provider that offers expert, proven security strategies and solutions for its customers," said Nick Warner, Chief Revenue Officer, SentinelOne. "Our partnership enables us to further our reach into the customers who understand the need to go beyond legacy signature-based technologies to protect their endpoints with a solution that provides complete visibility into all activity while enabling them to roll back threats should they break through."

The SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) unifies prevention, detection, and response in a single purpose-built agent powered by machine learning and AI. SentinelOne is the only platform that autonomously defends every endpoint against every type of attack, at every stage in the threat lifecycle.

The SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform is now offered as a part of the Veristor suite of security solutions that are custom-designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology combined with design, implementation and management services. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.

SentinelOne is also a premiere sponsor of Veristor's upcoming Keynotes and Cocktails events in Charlotte, Birmingham and Nashville. Offering expert presentations on how to prevail over increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, these events offer insights from the experts, lively discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities. Register today for the Charlotte event on September 20, 2018, the Birmingham event on September 27, 2018, or the Nashville event on October 24, 2018.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.



A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

