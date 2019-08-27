Veristor and Synack Partner to Apply Ethical Hackers and AI Technology to Deliver Crowdsourced Security Vulnerability Identification

ATLANTA and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Synack, the trusted leader in crowdsourced security, today announced a partnership for the delivery of the Synack Crowdsourced Security Platform 2.0. Integrating crowdsourced human intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI), Synack helps protect digital assets continuously at scale with four-times greater efficiency than a traditional security penetration test.

"Synack has uniquely paired the human intelligence of ethical hackers with AI to dramatically decrease the time to find, and fix, security vulnerabilities," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "This unique platform reduces security exposure and minimizes risk by enabling teams to work smarter to protect their digital assets."

"We are pleased to add Veristor to our partner network," said Julia Yrani, Director of Global Strategic Alliances at Synack. "Their security expertise and customer reach make them a valuable contributor to our ecosystem of partners that help customers detect, verify, prioritize and mitigate exploitable vulnerabilities. Together, we are delivering intelligent, targeted and effective penetration testing so that customers can safeguard their business before a catastrophic breach."

Synack's industry-leading cybersecurity Platform 2.0 delivers a smarter, more efficient security test through the use of smart platform technology and new product, SmartScan. Together, the platform's new features and advanced technology seamlessly orchestrate the optimal combination of human and machine intelligence for more effective, efficient security on a 24/7/365 basis. SmartScan helps security teams increase their attack surface coverage and gain new insight by continuously scanning for suspected vulnerabilities and engaging the company's crowdsourced network of ethical hackers to validate them. The augmented intelligence offered by Synack's "smart" Crowdsourced Security Platform, if applied to all penetration testing, would add 4x more efficiency to security teams.

Veristor is offering the Synack Crowdsourced Security Platform 2.0 as part of its suite of IT security products and services which help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur. Veristor and Synack are also sponsoring a handful of events throughout the southeast this fall. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/about-veristor/upcoming-events.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Synack

Synack, the most trusted crowdsourced security platform, delivers continuous and scalable penetration testing with actionable results. The company combines the world's most skilled and trusted ethical hackers with AI-enabled technology to create an efficient and effective security solution. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets, and close to $1 trillion in Fortune 500 revenue. Synack was founded in 2013 by former US Department of Defense hackers Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO. For more information, please visit www.synack.com.

