Veristor Announces Partnership with eSentire to Deliver MDR Services to Mutual Customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with eSentire, Inc. , the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , to expand the suite of cybersecurity solutions and services Veristor offers to protect its customers from the growing risk of cyber threats and security vulnerabilities.

Organizations operate in a world in which their data, infrastructure, endpoints, customers and supply chain partners are distributed everywhere. Category creator and leader eSentire provides organizations with full spectrum visibility and constant dedicated threat detection and response, safeguarding their business from known and unknown threats across all assets – something traditional security solutions cannot achieve.

"eSentire offers the complete visibility and rapid response organizations need to quickly detect and respond to threats, thereby protecting their organization," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "Their 360-degree approach combines advanced machine learning and vigilant threat hunters to provide a unique level of MDR that goes beyond simple alerts to truly disrupt threats and halt attacks in their tracks."

"We are committed to our partners through continued delivery of innovative programs, portals and platforms that drive further differentiation and customer support. We look forward to serving as a trusted Veristor partner and collaborating with their security experts on the joint delivery of solutions and services that will better secure their businesses from known and unknown threats," said Chris Braden, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, eSentire.

Veristor is offering the eSentire MDR solution as part of its suite of IT security products and services which help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

