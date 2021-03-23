Veristor Honored on the 2021 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Veristor on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers. Veristor has now appeared on the list for 11 consecutive years.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges — whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.

"Veristor is deeply committed to delivering the highest level of technical expertise and vendor certification to its customers," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Our team works hard to maintain their qualifications and training in order to consistently deliver innovation, the latest best practices and guidance and to support outstanding client services. It's an honor to once again receive this CRN recognition."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

