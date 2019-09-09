Veristor Named One of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2019 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it was recognized, for the seventh year, as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2019 Best Places to Work. Veristor was recognized this year in the Small Companies list as a result of employee feedback on workplace satisfaction and company culture. The award was announced on September 5, 2019 during the Best Places to Work awards dinner.

"At Veristor, we have a passion for all things IT," said Ashby Lincoln, president and CEO, Veristor. "But that doesn't mean we don't have fun! With a family culture, we take our spirit of innovation and love of adventure to help guide customers along their path to technology transformation and business success. I'm very proud that Veristor employees have helped us achieve this important recognition, for seven years running."

The Atlanta Business Chronicle, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, surveys the metro area's employers and employees to find those that have discovered how to become one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work. You can view the complete Atlanta Business Chronicle list of Best Places to Work – Small Companies HERE.

This new recognition adds to Veristor's roster of awards and accolades. For a complete list of awards Veristor has won, visit: https://veristor.com/about-veristor/awards-recognition.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

