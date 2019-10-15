Veristor Named OneLogin 2019 Solution Partner of the Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by OneLogin, the industry leader in Unified Access Management (UAM), as the OneLogin 2019 Solution Partner of the Year. The award was presented to Veristor on September 25 during the OneLogin Connect19 user conference in San Francisco.

"The OneLogin UAM platform gives Veristor customers the secure and seamless user experience they need to access their applications and data, anytime and anywhere," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "This powerful solution accelerates access to data by providing unified access with a convenient, flexible and secure login that empowers users in the way they want to work. It's an honor to be recognized as the OneLogin Partner of the Year and we look forward to growing our opportunities together into 2020."

"Veristor offers a compelling suite of security solutions and services combined with a team of experts," said Matt Hurley, VP Global Channels, Strategic Alliances, and Professional Services at OneLogin. "Like OneLogin, they take a customer-centric approach to every engagement while ushering in the rapid realization of improved productivity and security from our UAM platform. We are pleased to name them our 2019 Partner of the Year."

OneLogin is the industry's leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. Through the OneLogin UAM platform, organizations can centralize access across the enterprise while supporting the rapidly changing needs of the hybrid enterprise with security, reliability, and control for all data, devices and users. For more information, visit: https://www.onelogin.com/product.

Veristor offers the OneLogin UAM platform as part of its suite of IT security products and services which help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

