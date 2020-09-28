Veristor Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2020 Best Places to Work List

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has been named, for the eighth year, to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2020 Best Places to Work list. Veristor was recognized this year on the Medium Company list based on employee feedback in the areas of workplace satisfaction and company culture. The award was announced on September 24, 2020 during the Best Places to Work virtual event.

"Every year it's a distinct honor to see how our employees continue to praise Veristor as a great place to work," said Ashby Lincoln, president and CEO, Veristor. "We truly value the family and employee community we have built at Veristor – which centralizes on the passionate, talented and fun team we have created here together. It's with great pride that I thank everyone for their honest, positive feedback that has placed us on this coveted list for eighth time."

The Atlanta Business Chronicle, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, surveys the metro area's employers and employees to find those that have discovered how to become one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work. You can view the complete Atlanta Business Chronicle list of Best Places to Work – Medium Companies HERE.

Today's latest accolade adds to Veristor's growing roster of awards. For a complete list of the awards and recognition Veristor has won, visit: https://veristor.com/about-veristor/awards-recognition.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

