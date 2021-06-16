Veristor Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list (SP 500) for the thirteenth consecutive year.

CRN's Solution Provider 500 honors the top IT channel partner organizations throughout North America who have earned the highest revenue over the past year. The SP 500 list is widely accepted as the industry standard for the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants on the basis of revenue.

"We are proud to again be included on the prestigious CRN SP 500 list of IT channel partners for the thirteenth year running," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Our persistence on the CRN list underscores the dedication, passion and hard work of the entire Veristor team. It is a further demonstration of the value our customers realize as we collaborate, shoulder-to-shoulder to make technology truly work."

This year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $403 billion in 2020, up nearly 3% from last year's $393 billion.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

