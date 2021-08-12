Veristor Named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

"We are pleased to have earned our place once again on the CRN Fast Growth 150 List," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "We are here first and foremost for the success of our customers, as we work shoulder to shoulder to help them build the technology strategy that supports and accelerates their business goals. But it's rewarding to know that our customer-centric culture also continues to fuel sustained growth and ongoing success. This recognition is a testament to the passion and expertise our entire team brings to every engagement."

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

"In today's unpredictable world, the pact of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com/

