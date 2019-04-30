Veristor Partners with Digital Guardian to Deliver Endpoint Detection & Response and Data Loss Prevention

ATLANTA and WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Digital Guardian today announced a partnership to deliver next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) to organizations looking to protect sensitive data from all forms of security threats.

"Effective security requires a data-centric approach and with public breaches often resulting in data exfiltration, critical technologies like DLP with its advanced analytics capabilities are no longer just 'nice to have,' but are now 'must haves,'" said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "By partnering with Digital Guardian, Veristor is able to offer more advanced protection for critical corporate data by converging DLP and endpoint detection and response capabilities into a unified solution that helps to prevent data exfiltration."

"Veristor is among the most sophisticated cybersecurity solution providers in the industry," said Greg Cobb, Vice President of Global Channels, Digital Guardian. "Their holistic approach for building the defenses that improve organizations' security posture help organizations of all sizes minimize their risk and ensure compliance. We are pleased to add them to the Digital Guardian Synergy Partner Program."

The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform detects threats and stops data exfiltration from both accidental data loss and malicious insiders as well as external adversaries. The solution converges DLP and EDR into a single, unified solution for enhanced data protection, activity monitoring and threat prevention, detection and response activities. For more information, visit: https://digitalguardian.com/products.

Veristor is offering Digital Guardian solutions as part of its suite of IT security products and services which help to stop threats cold, isolate users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian provides the industry's only data protection platform that is purpose-built to stop data theft from both insiders and external adversaries. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. It's buttressed by the DG Cloud, a big data security analytics backend that sees and blocks all threats to sensitive information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of on premises, SaaS or managed service deployment. Digital Guardian's unique data awareness, combined with threat detection and response, enables organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

