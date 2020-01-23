Veristor Partners with Qumulo to Offer Enterprise-Proven File Storage with Real-Time Visibility, Scale and Control, On-Prem and in the Cloud

ATLANTA and SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced a strategic partnership. As a result, Veristor has become Qumulo's first partner in the Southeast to receive Qumulo hybrid cloud file storage demo equipment, which is now a featured component in the state-of-the-art Veristor Lab and Data Center.

"Data-driven enterprises with demanding workflows, billions of files and increasingly complex hybrid environments need a storage solution that won't slow them down," said Jason Grant, Director, Storage and Data Solutions, Veristor. "Qumulo hybrid cloud file storage delivers the performance, security and scale these organizations need. This helps our customers unleash the power of their data without constraint while giving the insight and control they need to truly use the data they store. We're pleased to showcase this innovative technology in our Veristor Lab and Data Center."

"Veristor is a valued addition to our ecosystem of solution partners," said Gregg Machon, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, Qumulo. "They bring a superior level of enterprise storage expertise to our mutual customers so that they may make better use of their cloud, hybrid cloud and on-prem scale-out NAS environments while optimizing security, performance and agility."

Qumulo provides hybrid cloud file storage with real-time visibility, scale and control of unstructured data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo's real-time analytics help save time and money while increasing performance. Qumulo's software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. The simplicity of the Qumulo experience, from installation to upgrades and ongoing administration, allows users to focus on their data-driven businesses, rather than on managing their storage.

Veristor is offering Qumulo hybrid cloud file storage as part of its suite of enterprise storage products and services which help build storage systems for data and business growth.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

