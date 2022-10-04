Veristor Partners with Randori, an IBM Company, to Reduce Attack Surface Risk

Partners Work to Help Mutual Customers Better Secure their Environments from Real World Security Threats

ATLANTA and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Randori , an IBM Company and a leader in Attack Surface Management, today announced they have partnered to help customers tackle growing attack surface risks. Together, the companies will support companies as they work to enhance their security posture with a unified platform for attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART).

According to a recent Randori survey, seven in 10 organizations have been compromised via an unknown, unmanaged or poorly managed internet-facing asset in the past year. To prepare for this challenge, it can take organizations more than 80 hours to build an accurate picture of their attack surface risk. This has made external attack surface management the number one security investment priority for large enterprises in 2022.

"With the increase in remote work and broader application of digital transformation projects, attack surface management has become a core requirement for organizations as they build out their security strategy to limit their risk exposure," said Brian Yost, Director, Cyber Security Strategy, Veristor. "Randori's Attack Surface Management solution helps organizations rise above traditional vulnerability and asset management solutions to provide enterprises the visibility, actionable insights, and validation they need to proactively prevent breaches."

Today's news further advances the investment Randori, an IBM company, is making in its partner ecosystem and strengthens its portfolio. "Veristor's team of security experts provide valuable security strategies and solutions for companies looking to elevate their security posture," said Gavin Osters, Director of Partner Ecosystem at Randori. "They are an ideal security partner for Randori and we are honored to add them to our growing network of security partners."

Designed to help security teams zero in on the issues that matter most to their business, Randori Recon takes into account the logic of an adversary, and updates its platform based on the results of real-world attacks. Randori's patent-pending black box and continuous discovery engine identifies all internet-facing assets visible to an attacker—cloud assets or on-prem—and will alert on any changes discovered (unknown assets, new assets, configuration changes).

The Veristor suite of security solutions now includes Randori's Attack Surface Management platform, Randori Recon, along with the Randori Continuous and Automated Red Teaming (CART) product. These solutions are now offered as a part of Veristor's comprehensive range of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security/.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Randori, an IBM Company

At Randori, we Attack to Protect™. Recognized by Gartner & IDC as a leader in Offensive Security, the Randori Platform unifies Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) to provide enterprises the visibility, actionable insights and validation to proactively prevent breaches. Customers like VMWare, Greenhill Inc, FirstBank, NOV, Lionbridge and many more, trust the Randori platform, which was designed by the world's foremost offensive security practitioners at nation-state levels. Discover what's exposed on your attack surface today at randori.com and get the latest insights by following Randori on Twitter and LinkedIn .

