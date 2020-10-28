Veristor Partners with Verkada to Improve Physical Security with Secure, Reliable and Scalable Security Infrastructure

ATLANTA and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Verkada Inc., the global leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced a partnership for the delivery of secure, reliable and scalable physical security infrastructure. With cloud-connected devices and the Verkada Command platform, organizations can get a centralized, real-time view into actionable security insights for a complete security picture across physical locations and operational sites.

"Along with digital security, physical security is a critical component of any comprehensive security framework," said Brian Yost, Cybersecurity Business Development Director, Veristor. "Yet, implementing effective physical security for today's modern buildings can be complex and riddled with gaps and risk. Verkada is changing the dynamics of physical security. By pairing cloud enabled security devices and access control solutions with a unified, web-based platform, Verkada makes it easy to manage devices at scale and get the actionable, real-time view needed to ensure physical security across locations and sites."

"As a leading security and IT infrastructure solution provider, Veristor is an ideal partner for Verkada," said name, title, Verkada. "They are experts in architecting solutions that enhance organizations' security postures, limiting risk while enhancing operational productivity. Together, Verkada and Veristor are expanding digital security to protect and manage the security of physical sites while limiting complexity and risk. We are pleased to add them to our partner ecosystem."

Verkada delivers high-end security hardware that connects to an intuitive, cloud-based software platform, enabling modern enterprises to run safer, smarter buildings across all locations. Verkada solutions include a complete line of smart surveillance hardware that makes video security limitlessly smart, scalable and simple to use. Verkada also offers cloud-based access control solutions that manage doors, users and schedules across the organization. Verkada devices and access control solutions connect to the centralized Verkada Command web-based platform for simplified insights and management of all devices at scale.

The Verkada physical security solutions are now offered as a part of the Veristor suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-based enterprise physical security. Verkada combines on-site hardware with an all-in-one hosted software platform to provide customers with a real-time view into every part of their organization. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada is virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage. Backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, Verkada empowers thousands of organizations with the latest security technology without the worry of management overhead or unpredictable costs over time.

