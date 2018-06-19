Veristor Presented with Hewlett Packard Enterprise US Hybrid IT Partner of the Year 2018 Award

The 2018 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognize HPE business partners' outstanding performance and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction. Winners are chosen for their excellent financial performance and for driving meaningful business results to mutual customers.

"It's a distinct privilege to be named HPE's US Hybrid IT Partner of the Year," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "For our customers, the hybrid IT solutions from HPE deliver impressive options to reduce complexity while streamlining and speeding operations. By reducing operational friction and offering a cloud-like experience across the entire infrastructure, HPE's hybrid IT solutions help our customers redeploy their resources onto the new projects that give them a competitive edge."

"It's an honor to award partners who are raising the standard of business excellence," said Paul Hunter, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is committed to enabling mutual growth with channel partners, and our awards recognize those who develop business opportunities with our joint customers."

Veristor is an HPE Platinum Partner who carries HPE's complete line of solutions for cloud computing, composable infrastructure, data center infrastructure, high performance computing, hybrid IT with cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure, mobile and internet of things and more. The HPE product portfolio is offered as part of Veristor's suite of Data Center Solutions that are custom-designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology combined with design, implementation and management services. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/datacenter.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

