Veristor Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Inaugural NextGen 101 List

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious new 2020 Channel Futures NextGen 101 list. The company's inaugural ranking is #33.

The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, features resellers, system integrators, consultants and other partners with recurring revenues from business models that are diversified beyond managed or cloud services.

The NextGen 101 recognizes diversified partners with growing MSP practices and annual recurring revenues under 20% of total revenue. These partners offer managed services, but they're also resellers, system integrators and shops that do project work. These diversified shops deserve to be recognized for what they are in their own list, not just grouped together with pure-play MSPs.

"At Veristor, we take a consultative approach to data protection and IT resilience to provide the complete managed protection customers need to ensure business availability," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "It's our unique white-glove advisory approach that continues to grow our managed service success and achieve unparalleled customer loyalty. We are pleased to be recognized for our MSP success on the first release of Channel Futures' NextGen 101 list."

Channel Partners and Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort.

"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, Editor and Content Producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Maybe these partners will become the MSP powerhouses of the future. Maybe they'll continue to expand their managed services capabilities while also devoting resources to core competencies. Or maybe they'll become a new kind of hybrid partner that isn't yet even on our radar. We can't wait to see what these companies will do next, and we're excited to honor them in a list of their very own."

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through November 23, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

