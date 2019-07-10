Veristor Ranked Among the World's Most Elite Managed Service Providers

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 12th annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This marks the third consecutive year Veristor has placed on the list.

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs are ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"At Veristor, we believe that the core of business continuity is data resiliency. That's why we have developed a set of managed services best practices specifically geared to provide the data backup, protection and disaster recovery solutions that enhance a resilient enterprise," said Michael J. Stolarczyk, Vice President, Cloud Managed Services, Veristor. "With the growing risk of cybersecurity threats, along with the high cost of downtime – whether caused by natural disasters, planned outages or simple power outages – ensuring business continuity through a resilient data environment is critical. By delivering on this philosophy, Veristor continues to expand its managed services footprint in support of its customers' success. We are pleased to be again named to the Channel Futures annual MSP 501 list."

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

In addition to deciding the rankings, the survey drives the creation of an annual in-depth study of business and technology trends in the IT channel, released each year at the Channel Partners Evolution conference. The full MSP 501 Report leverages applicant responses, interviews with industry experts and historical data to give a well-rounded picture of the managed services opportunity.

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

