Veristor Recognized by Channel Futures as a Top 501 Global Managed Service Provider

"At Veristor, we provide complete protection for the data-driven business, looking beyond backups to help organizations embrace the concept of full IT resiliency," said Michael Stolarczyk, Vice President, Cloud Managed Services, Veristor. "Using a consultative approach, we collaborate with our customers to provide complete managed protection for their business. It's an honor to be again recognized for our success in managed services on the MSP 501 list by Channel Futures."

The MSP 501 is the first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. This year Channel Futures received a record number of submissions. As it has for the last three years, Channel Futures teamed with Clarity Channel Advisors to evaluate these progressive and forward-leaning companies. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology, which recognizes that not all revenue streams are created equal. The list weighted revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"This year's applicant pool was the largest and most diverse in the history of the survey, and our winners represent the health and progressivity of the managed services market," says Kris Blackmon, Channel Futures content director and editor of the MSP 501. "They're growing their revenue, expanding their customer influence and exploring new technology that will propel them for years to come."

The full MSP 501 report, available this fall, will leverage applicant responses, interviews and historical data to identify business and technology trends in the IT channel. Highlights will include:

Revenue growth and business models

Hiring trends and workforce dynamics

Business strategies

Service deliverables

Business tools and automation investments

The MSP 501 winners and award recipients will be recognized at a special ceremony at Channel Partners Evolution, held this year October 9-12 in Philadelphia, as well as in the Fall issue of Channel Partners Magazine. The complete 2018 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

The 2018 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Feb. 28 through May 31, 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Informa

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

