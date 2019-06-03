Veristor Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. This marks the 11th consecutive year Veristor has been represented on the annual list.

The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

Veristor devises, designs and deploys transformative solutions that provide fast, real-world returns. Whether it's through its data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud and DevOps offerings, or its full suite of professional, managed or support services, Veristor works together with customers to improve the velocity, agility and collaboration with which they operate.

"At Veristor, we bring a passion for technology and our customers' goals to every engagement," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "It's this spirit of partnership and collaboration that continues to guide our continued growth – along with the success of our customers. We're honored to be included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 11th year running."

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

